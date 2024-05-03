Apple beats fiscal Q2 consensus for EPS, revenue.

Sales drop 4% YoY, but guidance rises for current quarter.

Largest ever buyback of $110 billion approved by board.

Apple earnings drive broad market indices higher on week.

Apple (AAPL) stock gained nearly 6% on Friday following an earnings update that impressed most analysts. Percentage-wise, Apple stock gained the most in a single session since November 10, 2022.

As the second largest company in the public markets, after Microsoft (MSFT), Apple’s best outing in some time lifted the overall market.

The Dow Jones ended Friday up 1.2%, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.3%. NASDAQ led the pack with a 2% gain.

Apple stock news: The 4% quarter

Apple may have narrowly beaten Wall Street estimates when it released fiscal second-quarter earnings results late Thursday, but investors focused entirely on the mountain of buybacks that CEO Tim Cook offered shareholders.

Cook and team announced that the company will be buying back $110 billion worth of stock from the company valued north of $2.8 trillion. Though the buyback will take some time to be completed, this amounts to nearly 4% of outstanding shares at current prices. It already stands as the largest buyback initiated to date in stock market history.

Apple also said it would raise its paltry dividend by a little over 4% to $0.25 per share.

The iPhone maker earned $1.53 in GAAP earnings per share (EPS) on $90.8 billion in sales during the quarter that comprised January through March of this year. EPS came in 3 cents above the consensus forecast, while revenue surpassed expectations by nearly $200 million. However, sales receded more than 4% YoY.

Wall Street saw this earnings call as the turning point however. Cook said that "low single digit” revenue growth was expected in the current third fiscal quarter that ends in June.

This narrative is positive for Apple as it means that traders are likely to hold onto AAPL stock heading into the Q3 results, especially since June is when Apple is slated to deliver its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.

Wedbush Securities praised the guidance and kept its $250 price target on AAPL stock.

Apple stock forecast

Apple stock leapt well above the moving averages on Friday. With the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) structured with the shorter duration on the bottom, AAPL stock had been in a short-term downtrend since at least late February.

Now that all might change. Expect bulls to push up Apple stock at least to the $196 level, where investors discovered resistance back in January. Above here lies the all-time high of $199.62 from December 14, 2023.

Support remains at $179, $176 and $164.

AAPL daily stock chart





