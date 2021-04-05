Market News Today – Quiet today but US is back later – Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, China & Hong Kong closed in Asia, most of Europe, Canada & Latin America all closed. FX markets range bound but USD holds gains after blockbuster NFP data (916k headline, 156k additional jobs in last 2 months), expectations for upward revisions for other March data and Q1 GDP now 4.6% from 4.3%. Nikkei225 closed up 0.8%.
Week Ahead – RBA (6th) EU PMIs & FOMC Minutes (7th), ECB Minutes, Weekly Claims & Powell speech (8th), CAD Jobs & US PPI (9th).
FOMC minutes and Fedspeak will be highlights in the coming week now that the jobs data is safely and bullishly out of the way. Despite the good news from the payroll report and other recent data, expectations remain that the Fed is unlikely to change its tune on the lower-for-longer policy stance and its commitment to accommodation. The FOMC minutes will be old news, though they will be scrutinized for more information on the dots that showed four members plugging in rate hikes for next year. Fed Chair Powell’s comments from an IMF panel discussion on the global economy (Thursday) will take centre stage. He’s been the most adamant in supporting the dovish stance. Also speaking this week will be voters Bostic, Evans, and Barkin, along with Kaplan and Bullard.
Today – ISM Services PMI (USD, GMT 14:00) – The ISM-NMI index should rise to 57.5 from 55.3 in February.
Biggest (FX) Mover @ (07:30 GMT) GBPNZD (+0.24%) rallied from 200MA on open, over 50 MA and R1 (1.9688) now. Upper BB 1.9720. Faster MAs remain aligned higher, RSI 69 and rising to test OB zone, MACD histogram & signal line aligned higher but under 0 line. Stochs rising. H1 ATR 0.0024, Daily ATR 0.0144.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid higher US dollar, upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750 as the US dollar holds the higher ground despite the upbeat market mood. Strong US jobs data and rising Fed rate hike expectations push the Treasury yields higher, weighing on the spot. US ISM Services PMI awaited amid light trading.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3800 ahead of UK PM Johnson's speech
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3800 amid lackluster Easter Monday trading. UK’s vaccine optimism battles the US dollar strength. The UK completed jabbing 10% population, as PM Johnson's next steps out of the lockdown awaited alongside the US services PMI data.
XAU/USD bulls remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields, Friday’s upbeat NFP report undermined the buck. The risk-on mood further dented demand for the safe-haven commodity.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar
German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.