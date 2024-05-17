XRP steadies at $0.51 as Ripple plans to expand XRP Ledger, custody services in Africa

- Ripple Managing Director of Africa Reece Merrick said that the firm plans to expand into crypto-native services such as custody.
- The payment firm plans to expand in Africa by supporting the XRP Ledger program in the region.
- XRP is hovering around $0.51 on Friday, broadly unchanged from a day earlier.
Ripple (XRP) hovers close to $0.51 on Friday, above the psychologically important $0.50 level, as traders await the court ruling of the lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and amid new commitments from the firm to expand its services in Africa.
While Ripple and XRP are best known for payment-remittance services, the firm said it is eyeing expansion into crypto-native services like custody.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple plans to expand services to Africa
- Cross-border payment remittance firm Ripple has plans to roll out XRP Ledger and crypto-native services, such as custody, in Africa. Reece Merrick, Ripple’s Managing Director for Middle East and Africa, said the firm is best known for payments but plans to step into “crypto native services” like custody.
Reece Merrick, Managing Director Middle East, Africa for @Ripple, says they are best known for payments but stepping into " crypto native services" (custody) and supporting the #XRPL program in the region.— Crypto Eri Carpe Diem (@sentosumosaba) May 17, 2024
https://t.co/MzySaYOw5A
"Looking to expand quite heavily here" pic.twitter.com/RfVE7xUjpH
- Ripple has plans to support the XRP Ledger program in the Middle East and Africa region, in addition to other services provided by the firm.
- The payment firm is battling allegations of unregistered securities sale in the SEC’s lawsuit. The legal battle has weighed heavily on XRP price in the past few years and the token’s holders are awaiting the court’s ruling on the lawsuit. No date has been set for the ruling, which concerns the penalties Ripple should face for its sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors, as a judge already ruled in 2023 that other types of sales couldn’t be treated as sales of securities.
- The SEC alleges Ripple should pay around $2 billion in fines for its institutional sales of XRP, while the firm argues that the figure should be around $10 million.
Technical analysis: XRP hovers around $0.51
Ripple eyes return to $0.53, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline between the April 9 top of $0.6431 and the April 13 low of $0.4188. The altcoin has hovered around $0.51 for nearly the entire week.
At the time of writing, XRP price is $0.5155 on Binance. In an upside scenario, the altcoin could climb towards the psychologically important level of $0.60 and face intermediate resistance at $0.53 in its rally. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator supports the thesis of gains in Ripple as the MACD line crossed above the signal line, a bullish sign, and the green histogram bars move above the neutral line.
Relative Strength Index RSI is 47.33, close to the neutral zone.
RSI/USDT 1-day chart
Looking down, a close below $0.5045, the 38.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the aforementioned decline, could invalidate the bullish thesis. In that case, XRP could sweep liquidity at the May 13 low of $0.4866.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches like Arbitrum’s ARB airdrop and Optimism OP influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence risk assets like Bitcoin, mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs. This has been observed in Bitcoin and Litecoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
LINK price jumps 10% as Chainlink races toward tokenization of funds
Chainlink (LINK) price has remained range-bound for a while, stuck between the $16.00 roadblock to the upside and $13.08 to the downside. However, in light of recent revelations, the token, which powers the verifiable web of the decentralized computing platform, may have further upside potential.
Gaming token Notcoin down by almost 50% after airdrop launch
NOT experienced a rapid decline hours after its anticipated launch on Thursday, shedding almost 50% of its value. This continues the cycle of huge selling pressure faced by cryptocurrency airdrops after their launch, especially the launch of gaming tokens in recent times.
Ethereum drops below $3,000 again, spot ETH ETF sparks debate in crypto community
Ethereum again went below the $3,000 key level on Thursday after posting signs of a rally. The price action follows predictions from the community regarding the SEC's decision on spot ETH ETFs next week.
SUI price defends $0.8880 amid multiple Sui network integrations
Sui (SUI) price failed to heed to the broader market recovery on Wednesday, extending the fall to the $0.8880 support level. However, with multiple network integrations in the works, the altcoin has pivoted around this level and is scaling a recovery.
Bitcoin: Why BTC is close to a bottom
Bitcoin (BTC) price efforts of a recovery this week have been countered by selling pressure during the onset of the American session. However, the downside potential appears to have been capped.