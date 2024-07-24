XAU/USD Current price: $2,419.07
- Markets turned risk-averse on dismal earnings reports and ahead of US first-tier data.
- The United States Gross Domestic Product is foreseen at 1.9% in Q2.
- XAU/USD maintains a positive tone but lacks near-term momentum.
XAU/USD trades in the $2,420 region, extending its recent recovery to $2,431.87 early in the American session. The US Dollar shed ground following the release of the United States (US) Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). According to S&P Global preliminary estimates, the business activity in the private sector continued to expand at a healthy pace in July, with the Composite PMI improving to 55 from 54.8 in June. On a negative note, manufacturing output declined to 49.5 after posting 51.6 in the previous month, while the Services PMI rose to 56 from 55.3.
Demand for safe-haven assets, however, helped both Gold and the USD. Wall Street came under strong selling pressure after the first batch of earnings reports missed expectations, driving US indexes into fresh weekly lows. Multiple US companies will report results this week, driving stock markets and, hence, the USD.
Additionally, the US will unveil the first estimate of the Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Thursday. The economy is expected to have grown at an annualized pace of 1.9% in the three months to June, better than the 1.4% achieved in the first quarter of the year. Alongside GDP data, the US will revise the quarterly Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) favourite inflation gauge. The country will also publish June Durable Goods Orders and the usual weekly unemployment figures.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the daily chart for XAU/USD shows the pair extended its recovery, above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the $2,293.54/$2,483.68 rally at $2,411.25. The pair bottomed earlier in the week around the 50% retracement at $2,389.30, somehow confirming the latest slide was a mere correction in between the dominant bullish trend. Furthermore, technical indicators have pared their slides within positive levels and are slowly resuming their advances, in line with renewed buying interest. Finally, moving averages maintain their upward slopes, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) converging with the aforementioned 50% retracement, reinforcing the strength of the level.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk skews to the upside, although the Momentum is limited. XAU/USD trades above all its moving averages, with the 20 SMA turning flat above bullish longer ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, offer neutral-to-bullish slopes within positive levels, suggesting absent selling interest.
Support levels: 2,411.25 2,389.30 2,377.10
Resistance levels: 2,425.70 2,439.90 2,451.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0850 after US PMI data
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0850 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The mixed US PMI data limits the US Dollar's gains but the risk-averse market atmosphere doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum in the American session
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2900 as USD struggles to gather strength
GBP/USD trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2900 on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to build on Tuesday's gains following the mixed PMI data for July, allowing the pair to stay in positive territory in the second half of the day.
Gold retains modest gains ahead of key US headlines
Gold builds on Tuesday's recovery gains and trades above $2,420 on Wednesday. The pullback seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the US Dollar after US PMI data help XAU/USD stretch higher during the American trading hours.
Bitcoin price volatility expected amid speculation of Kamala Harris joining Bitcoin Conference with Donald Trump
Bitcoin price struggles around $66,000 on Wednesday. US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced minor outflows on Tuesday, coinciding with the continued movement of Mt. Gox funds for repayment, which could exert downward pressure on Bitcoin's price.
July PMIs point to a very sluggish Eurozone recovery
This is another report that will not please the ECB. The July PMIs show that the eurozone economy is losing further momentum, as both the manufacturing and services sectors see activity slowing.