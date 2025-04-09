XRP sell-off continues under $2 as XXRP ETF flexes $5M volume on day one

- XRP extends correction, falling 7.4% in the past 24 hours, while market capitalization shrinks by $17.96 billion in a week.
- XXRP ETF records over $5 million volume on day one, surpassing 2x Solana ETF (SOLT).
- XRP recovery is still elusive amid US President Donald Trump's tariff standoff.
- Bearish technical indicators signal XRP could drop to test the next critical support at $1.4000.
XRP struggles to stay afloat, with key support levels crumbling due to volatility from macroeconomic factors, including United States President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs kicking in on Wednesday. The cross-border money transfer token is down 7.4% in the last 24 hours and trading at $1.1770 in the late Asian session on Wednesday despite the launch of the XXRP ETF—a 2x leveraged exchange-traded fund—on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Arca on Tuesday.
XRP hangs on a cliff as XXRP ETF goes live
XRP's downside remains heavy as investors constantly react and adjust to Trump's seemingly uncertain tariff policy, such that recovery from the "Black Monday" sell-off quickly fizzled out during the American session on Tuesday.
The drawdown in XRP below $2.000 extended to $1.6176 this week as the XXRP ETF went live on NYSE Arca. The United States' first XRP-based ETF product is designed to capitalize on the underlying asset's volatility with 2x leverage.
According to data from Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, XXRP ETF posted more than $5 million in volume on day one of its trading, a commendable achievement considering the ongoing tumult in crypto and other global markets. Although 200x less than the volume of BlackRock's IBIT ETF posted on day one, this performance puts XXRP in the top 5% of new ETF launches. Additionally, XXRP volume was four times the 2x Solana ETF (SOLT).
$XXRP (2x XRP ETF) saw $5mil in volume on Day One, very respectable, esp considering the mkt conditions. That puts it in approx top 5% of new ETF launches, and about 4x what the 2x Solana ETF $SOLT did (altho both 200x less than King IBIT). pic.twitter.com/u3QQq5yuHv— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) April 8, 2025
Crypto lawyer John Deaton said in response to Balchunas's XXRP ETF post that XRP has far more appeal than industry stakeholders would like to admit. He highlighted that despite the negative sentiment around XRP, the token received overwhelming support from 75,000 holders who petitioned the court during the Ripple lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Despite all the negative sentiment from people within the crypto industry, I’ve always maintained that XRP has much more appeal than industry players want to admit. Just think, 75K XRP holders joined together to petition the Court in the Ripple case - extraordinary. IMO, XRP… https://t.co/ZPL8CKDrYR— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) April 9, 2025
Beyond the XXRP ETF, Trump's reciprocal tariffs are taking center stage this week. The President insisted on Tuesday that the tariffs imposed on April 2 will start as planned, sidestepping calls for a 90-day suspension to allow for negotiation.
A risk-off sentiment is expected to continue in the cryptocurrency market, affecting crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETF), and other leading altcoins.
XRP technicals turn bearish amid increasing risk-off sentiment
XRP holds below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the 100-day EMA and the 200-day EMA. The token trades below key support areas, including $2.000 and $1.8000. XRP extended the lower leg to $1.6176, a level seen last in November 2024, but hovers slightly higher at $1.7500 at the time of writing.
A noticeable downtrend in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), touching the oversold region, suggests that traders are in a risk-off mode. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator validates the negative sentiment, extending the sell signal below the mean line. If XRP fails to reclaim near-term support at $1.8000, declines will continue to the next critical support between $1.4000 and $1.4500. Considering the current market conditions, it seems too premature to call off an extended drop to $1.0000.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, traders must be alert with the RSI nearing oversold conditions, as a quick bounceback is on the cards. Depending on how the market reacts to the US tariffs, investors may want to carefully plan how to buy the dip, using mechanisms like dollar cost average (DCA) to ensure they do not miss out on potential recovery gains above $2.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Who is Satoshi? Crypto lawyer sues DHS to reveal Satoshi Nakamoto's identity
Crypto attorney James Murphy, popularly known as "MetalLawMan", files a lawsuit against DHS to reveal Satoshi Nakamoto's identity. The lawsuit is based on Special Agent Rana Saoud's 2019 claim that the DHS had uncovered the creator of Bitcoin.
Binance to delist BADGER, BAL, 12 more tokens on April 16
Binance will delist 14 tokens on April 16 following a successful vote and standard delisting processes. TROY, SNT, and UFT top Binance’s first batch of the vote to delist results. Binance token delisting will impact futures, margin, loan and simple earn services.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: MicroStrategy’s SEC form 8-K filing hints at possible Bitcoin sales to meet financial obligations
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $80,000 on Tuesday after reaching a new year-to-date low of $74,508 the previous day. MicroStrategy’s SEC Form 8-K filing reports a loss of $5.91 billion, hinting at possible BTC sales to meet financial obligations.
Top 3 gainers Fartcoin, Hyperliquid and Telcoin: Asian session sparks tariff relief rally in meme coins and DeFi
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a tariff relief rally, with altcoins like Fartcoin, Hyperliquid (HYPE) and Telcoin (TEL) bouncing back with double-digit gains. Fartcoin has jumped 28% in the past 24 hours, reaching $0.5801.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
