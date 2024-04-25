XAU/USD Current price: $2,329.29
- The US Gross Domestic Product missed expectations, spurring concerns.
- Inflationary pressures increased in the United States in the first quarter of the year.
- XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains, with the bearish case losing steam.
Spot Gold remains confined to familiar levels, trading at around $2,330 in the American afternoon. XAU/USD experienced some volatility following the release of United States (US) macroeconomic data, which put a sour taste in traders’ mouths. The country released the preliminary estimate of the Q1 Gross Domestic Product, which showed the economy grew at an annual pace of 1.6% in the three months to March, missing the expected 2.5% and much weaker than the 3.4% posted in the last quarter of 2023.
Furthermore, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose at a 3.4% annualized pace for the quarter, much higher than the previous 1.8% and the biggest gain in a year. In a few words, growth slowed, but the economy continued expanding while inflation picked up. Such a scenario further delays a potential rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The US Dollar surged while Wall Street plummeted as an immediate reaction to the news. The USD, however, was unable to preserve its momentum as US data throughout the week has been disappointing.
The initial fears receded, and US indexes trimmed part of their losses but retain the red. Nevertheless, continued demand for safety maintained XAU/USD evenly balanced.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, XAU/USD has made little progress. It is trading just above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the $1,996.06/$2,431.43 rally. In the daily chart, a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) stands around the same level, with the price struggling to extend gains above it. The longer moving averages, in the meantime, maintain their bullish slopes far below the shorter one. Finally, the Momentum indicator keeps heading south at around its 100 level, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned north within positive levels.
Generally speaking, Gold tends to benefit against the USD in a risk-averse environment, which skews the risk to the upside. In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD offers a neutral-to-bullish stance. The Momentum indicator is losing its upward strength but holds above its 100 line, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 47, reflecting the absence of apparent directional strength. At the same time, a mildly bullish 100 SMA provides dynamic resistance at around $2,343.50, while the 20 SMA aims lower below the current level.
Support levels: 2,310.00 2,295.20 2,282.90
Resistance levels: 2,343.50 2,361.55 2,372.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.0750 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.0750 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to gather strength ahead of key PCE Price Index data, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, and helps the pair hold its ground.
USD/JPY stays firm above 156.00 after BoJ Governor Ueda's comments
USD/JPY stays firm above 156.00 after surging above this level on the Bank of Japan's decision to leave the policy settings unchanged. BoJ Governor said weak Yen was not impacting prices but added that they will watch FX developments closely.
Gold price oscillates in a range as the focus remains glued to the US PCE Price Index
Gold price struggles to attract any meaningful buyers amid the emergence of fresh USD buying. Bets that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer amid sticky inflation help revive the USD demand.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.
US core PCE inflation set to signal firm price pressures as markets delay Federal Reserve rate cut bets
The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen as the more influential measure of inflation in terms of Fed positioning. The index is forecast to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis in March, matching February’s increase.