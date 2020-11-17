GBP/USD Forecast: Will Brexit optimism spark a rally? Sterling is well-positioned to rise

- GBP/USD has been edging up as another coronavirus vaccine candidate reports success.
- If speculation of a Brexit breakthrough gains ground, sterling could shine.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture.
"A possible landing zone" for a Brexit deal may spark a take off for the pound. According to The Sun, Chief UK Brexit Negotiator David Frost expressed optimism about reaching a deal shortly.
The report has helped stabilize sterling but skeptics remain. Headlines from the talks have been a see-saw between hopes for an imminent accord and fears of a collapse in talks. Deliberations continue in Brussels and both sides still aim to shake hands before a videoconference of EU leaders on Thursday.
Ireland's Prime Minister Michael Martin said that the election of Joe Biden as America's next president could push his counterpart Boris Johnson to a deal. Fisheries and state aid remain the points of contention.
Apart from Brexit, pound/dollar has been torn by hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and the grim reality of the winter wave. Moderna joined Pfizer in reporting an impressive efficacy of 94.% in its COVID-19 immunization candidate. While the UK only has a limited supply accord with Moderna, the interim results raise the chances that also Britain's AstraZeneca would report robust results.
All three efforts use the same Messenger RNA technology. Moreover, the UK has a significant supply of vaccine doses in the pipeline, serving as another positive factor for the pound.
See What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world
In the meantime, the virus continues raging on both sides of the pound. After flattening for several weeks, Britain's covid cases have resumed their rises. In the US, hospitalizations have hit new highs and several states have imposed restrictions. The headlines from California, New Jersey, Iowa and elsewhere have weighed on sentiment and supported the safe-haven dollar.
Source: FT
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, will be speaking later in the day, and so will his peer Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Bailey oversaw the expansion of the BOE's bond-buying scheme and Powell opened the door to mirroring that move. If the Fed steps closer to printing more money, the greenback could decline.
Ahead of Powell's speech, US Retail Sales are of high interest. Economists expect a moderation in consumption in October, after a robust rise of 1.9% in September. The figures feed into growth calculations for the fourth quarter.
See Retail Sales Preview: Will curfews bring down consumer spending?
Overall, there are reasons to be bullish on cable.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is trading alongside an uptrend support line that has been accompanying it since early November. Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned to the upside while the currency pair is holding above the 50 Simple Moving Average.
Overall, the trend remains to the upside.
Resistance is at 1.3245, a high point last week. It is followed by 1.3275, a temporary cap on the way to the November top of 1.3310, the next level to watch.
Support awaits at 1.3185, which is the daily low, followed by 1.3150, a swing low last week. Further down, 1.3105 is another cushion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales and a speech by Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD holds above 1.32 amid Brexit hopes, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD has topped the 1.32 level after Chief UK negotiator Frost was quoted saying a Brexit deal could be achieved next week. Concerns about the spread of the virus weigh on markets and replace vaccine optimism. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later.
XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900
Gold stays below $1900 as virus woes outweigh vaccine hopes. XAU/USD formed long-legged doji on the daily sticks. Focus remains on the US Retail Sales and coronavirus data.
Forex Today: US virus restrictions dampen vaccine-related optimism, retail sales, Brexit eyed
Markets are off the highs and the US dollar is finding its feet as fresh restrictions in various US states counter optimism from the second coronavirus vaccine breakthrough.
WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.