GBP/USD Current price: 1.3942
- The EU parliament approved the Brexit trade deal, despite tensions with the UK.
- GBP/USD jumped to 1.3950 as an optimistic US Federal Reserve spurred risk-appetite.
- GBP/USD technical perspective suggests the pair can retest the 1.4000 threshold.
The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.3950, a one-week high following comments from US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, mostly optimistic but at the same time repeating his well-known cautious message about the economic recovery and the future of inflation and employment. The dollar fell as investors became more optimistic, demanding high-yielding assets.
The pound found additional support on news indicating that the EU parliament gave a final vote to the Brexit trade and security deal, with 660 votes in favor and just 5 against it. The now ratified deal provides the framework for London's new relationship with the 27-member union, despite tensions between both parts persist. The UK has not fully implemented some of the agreements, while the dismal mood is also related to the delayed provision of AstraZeneca vaccines to the Union.
Data wise, the UK published the March BRC Shop Price Index, which printed t -1.3% from -2.4% in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair retreated from the mentioned high but trades above 1.3930, the 23.6% replacement of its April rally. In general, the risk is skewed to the upside, as the pair has settled above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA slowly gaining bullish traction above the longer ones. Technical indicators have advanced within positive levels to fresh weekly highs, maintaining their bullish slopes. Further gains are likely as long as the pair holds above the mentioned Fibonacci level.
Support levels: 1.3930 1.3880 1.3835
Resistance levels: 1.3985 1.4020 1.4060
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since March on Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.2120, hitting the highest since March, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, gave a nod to economic progress but characterized higher inflation as transitory.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
XAU/USD precious metal steady as investor risk appetite likely unchanged post the Fed
As expected the Fed left rates unchanged and the accompanying statement did little to surprise investors. The dovish tone continues as the Fed says the economy has strengthened and inflation effects are likely transitory.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
GameStop Corp gives up gains, but finds support at short term moving averages
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are seeing some profit-taking after the strong run so far this week. That is despite the company raising $551 million, usually a bearish sign.