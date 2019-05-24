GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish bias as Boris Johnson gets ready to replace outgoing PM May

- UK PM May has announced she will step down on June 7th.
- Political news remains central to the next moves for the currency pair.
- The four-hour chart continues showing a bearish outlook despite the recovery.
The end of Theresa May's era begins at the end of May. The PM has just announced she will step down as Conservative Party leader on June 7th. The decision has been mostly priced in markets. Nevertheless, Sterling remains pressured on the political uncertainty that follows her move, or perhaps due to the growing certainty that her successor may be Boris Johnson -- which may lead the UK to a hard Brexit.
The PM made the decision after immense pressure from her fellow Conservative ministers and MPs. After having failed to pass her Brexit deal in parliament three times, she proposed a new deal which included an option for a second referendum earlier this week. It was the straw that broke the camel's back. GBP/USD hit a four-month low on Thursday as May's position became untenable.
However, cable emerged from the lows due to USD weakness. The ongoing trade spat between China and the US triggered demand for safe-haven US bonds. Weak US figures -- Markit's PMIs and new home sales which all missed expectations -- intensified the demand for the safe-haven US Treasuries and the yield dropped to the lowest since December 2017. Lower bond yields, in turn, make the greenback less attractive.
Fresh data is due today: durable goods orders for April which serves as an insight into the second quarter. The effect of the data on bond yields is critical.
See US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Sentiment is not enough
UK retail sales were flat in April, but the release was overshadowed by May's dramatic announcement.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart and momentum remains to the downside. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index is above 30, out of oversold conditions it experienced earlier this week.
Support awaits at 1.2650 that provided some support earlier in the day. The four-month low of 1.2605 is a strong support line. The next level if 1.2500.
Looking up, 1.2685 was a temporary support line early in the week. It is followed by the fresh high at 1.2708 which was also the low point last Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%.
GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.
USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop
USD/JPY is consolidating the losses seen this Thursday as the greenback is on the back foot across the board. The market is in a tight range and it can essentially break in either direction. Bulls want to break above 109.75 while bears need to overcome 109.50 support.
The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250
We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...
Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart
The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.