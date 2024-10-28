- EUR/USD partially trimmed Friday’s losses and returned above 1.0800.
- The US Dollar navigated a vacillating range amidst higher US yields.
- Markets’ attention now shifts to upcoming key data releases in the US and EMU.
EUR/USD managed a decent recovery on Monday, paring some of its multi-week losses after reaching new lows around 1.0760 in the previous week.
Despite the rebound, the pair remains below the critical 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0869, a situation that is expected to leave the door open to further weakness in the short-term horizon.
The US Dollar's rally showed some signs of fatigue, with the Dollar Index (DXY) revisiting recent tops near 104.60 before receding towards the 104.30 zone as the NA session drew to a close.
The pair’s acceptable advance also came in tandem with extra gains in US yields across different time frames in contrast to a marked retracement of German 10-year bund yields. The Greenback’s monthly rally has been bolstered by rising US yields, which in turn appeared propped up by resilient economic data and cautious rhetoric from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, while uncertainty surrounding the November 5 US election has also added support for the dollar.
Looking ahead, there is anticipation of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed next month, though some officials, including FOMC Governor Michelle Bowman and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, have expressed reservations. Bostic even hinted at the possibility of the Fed delaying a rate cut in November.
Currently, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool almost fully prices in a quarter-point cut at the November 7 gathering.
Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) met expectations with a 25-basis-point rate cut on October 17, lowering the Deposit Facility Rate to 3.25%. However, ECB officials have signaled a cautious approach to further rate adjustments, focusing on incoming data. ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized the need for prudence in future decisions, given the evolving economic landscape.
However, ECB policymakers present differing views on future cuts. Robert Holzmann supports a potential quarter-point reduction in December, while Bostjan Vasle advocates for “measured” cuts, warning against premature easing. Joachim Nagel cautioned against ending the inflation battle too early, and Martins Kazaks noted that while eurozone inflation may ease faster than anticipated, gradual rate cuts are still necessary given the high uncertainty.
Eurozone inflation, as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), fell to 1.7% year-on-year in September, below the ECB's target, amid stagnant GDP growth. This scenario may strengthen the case for further ECB easing in the months ahead. Meanwhile, German and eurozone business activity, as indicated by preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMIs for October, showed continued weakness, especially in the manufacturing sector.
As both the Fed and ECB deliberate on their next moves, the EUR/USD’s trajectory will likely hinge on broader economic trends. With the US economy currently outpacing the eurozone, the Greenback may retain support in the near to medium term. Extra support for the Greenback is expected to also emerge in a Trump win scenario.
On another page, the latest CFTC Positioning Report for the week ending October 22 showed speculators moved to a net short position on the Euro for the first time since late April, while overall open interest continued to decrease. During that period, EUR/USD remained bearish, breaking below the 1.0900 support level and extending a downward trend that began at the start of the month.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Further losses may push EUR/USD to its October low of 1.0760 (October 23), paving the way for a probable test of the round level at 1.0700 before the June low of 1.0666 (June 26).
On the upside, the 200-day SMA at 1.0869 leads, followed by the preliminary 100-day and 55-day SMAs at 1.0933 and 1.1027, respectively. Next up is the 2024 top of 1.1214 (September 25), ahead of the 2023 peak of 1.1275 (July 18).
Meanwhile, if the pair continues to move below the key 200-day SMA, the picture remains negative.
The four-hour chart indicates the emergence of some consolidative mood. Nonetheless, the initial support level is at 1.0760, followed by 1.0666. On the upside, the immediate hurdle is at 1.0839, prior to 1.0954 and 1.0996. The relative strength index (RSI) looked stable below 50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 after mixed US data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0800 in the American session. The mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US limit the US Dollar's strength, while the strong inflation readings from Germany support the Euro, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3000 as markets UK budget, US data
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3000 from the daily lows it set below 1.2950 on Wednesday. Investors assess the UK Autumn Budget and the US data, which showed that the US economy expanded at a softer pace than expected in Q3.
Gold slowly but steadily approaching $2,800
Gold pulls away from the all-time-high it set near $2,790 earlier in the day and trades at around $2,780. With the US Dollar struggling to find demand after mixed macroeconomic data releases, however, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Flirting with fresh all-time high
Bitcoin is close to its all-time high, making a high of $73,620 on Tuesday and correcting slightly afterward. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $827 million in inflows on Tuesday, the third largest single-day inflow since their launch in January.
German economy surprises in the third quarter
The German economy avoided a technical recession in the third quarter, showing unexpected growth. However, this does not change the fact that the economy remains stuck in stagnation.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.