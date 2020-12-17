EUR/USD Forecast: Even a three-pronged Santa Rally may suffer corrections, is one coming?

- EUR/USD has been advancing amid hopes for imminent Brexit and US stimulus deals.
- The Fed's commitment to do support the economy is the third cheerful booster.
- The grim virus reality may spark a much-needed correction.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is showing the pair is overbought.
Too good to be true? EUR/USD is nearing 1.2250, the highest since 2018, and while it has convincing reasons to rise, the pair may have gone too far, too fast, and may suffer a downside correction.
First, here are updates on the pair's three reasons to rise:
Three EUR/USD boosters
1) Fed support: The Federal Reserve refrained from adjusting its bond-buying scheme, disappointing some that had expected imminent action. However, Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his commitment to do what is necessary and pledged to continue with low rates through 2023 and with Quantitative Easing for an extended time. After an initial rise, the dollar dropped once again. Powell added that there is a "very strong case" for more relief from the government.
- Powell's charm offensive soothes markets, but a Santa Rally depends on Congress
- Federal Reserve Rate Decision: Changing policy targets alters very little
2) US fiscal stimulus: With or without Powell's words, lawmakers in Washington are making progress toward signing off on a $900 billion package that President-elect Joe Biden calls a "downpayment" – ahead of more spending in 2021. The encouraging news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
3) Brexit talks: EU and UK negotiators remain quiet – and that is a positive sign of progress. Both sides are at loggerheads over fisheries, a politically sensitive issue, yet a minuscule one that can be resolved. The pound's rise is dragging the euro higher.
Things to worry about
1) The virus: Coronavirus continue spreading and has hit French President Emmanuel Macron among many in the old continent. European countries are announcing Christmas restrictions instead of easing around the holidays. US deaths, hospitalizations, and cases remain on the rise. Moreover, a person that received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine developed a serious allergic response. Additional snags are likely.
Source: FT
2) Weak economic data: The winter wave is taking an economic toll. US Retail Sales fell by 1.1% in November, worse than expected – and on top of a downward revision. Thursday's weekly jobless claims are forecast to drop, yet after leaping last week.
See US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Not the right direction at all
Overall, markets are seeing the glass half-full – for good reasons – but the empty party may strike back, at least temporarily.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is touching 70 – entering overbought conditions. While momentum is to the upside, a downside correction cannot be ruled out.
Initial resistance awaits at 1.2244, the new 2020 peak, followed only by 1.24, a level that played a role back in 2018. Further above, 1.2470 and 1.2550 are eyed.
Support awaits at 1.22, a round number, followed by 1.2177, the previous 2020 peak, and then by 1.2060 and 1.2040.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: BOE leaves monetary policy unchanged as widely anticipated
The BOE left its policy unchanged in the last rate decision of the year, after adding QE and refraining from negative rates last time. GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 amid Brexit hopes.
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD jumps 1% to fresh monthly high above $1880 amid USD sell-off
Gold (XAU/USD) has quickly retraced from fresh monthly highs of $1883, although remains strongly bid amid persistent weakness in the US dollar across the board.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Not the right direction at all
The second round of pandemic induced business closures in California, New York and a few other states has stalled the improving labor market and is threatening to reverse the fourth quarter economic recovery.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.