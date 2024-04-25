EUR/USD trades above 1.0700 in the European session on Thursday.

1.0730 aligns as first resistance for the pair.

US GDP data will be watched closely by market participants later in the day.

EUR/USD gained traction and climbed to its highest level in over 10 days above 1.0720 early Thursday. The pair's technical outlook suggests that the pair has more room on the upside before turning overbought in the near term.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.60% -1.04% -0.45% -1.53% 0.64% -0.98% 0.27% EUR 0.58% -0.45% 0.14% -0.92% 1.22% -0.38% 0.83% GBP 1.04% 0.45% 0.58% -0.47% 1.67% 0.07% 1.27% CAD 0.44% -0.15% -0.60% -1.08% 1.08% -0.53% 0.69% AUD 1.50% 0.92% 0.48% 1.06% 2.12% 0.54% 1.78% JPY -0.63% -1.23% -1.68% -1.08% -2.16% -1.61% -0.36% NZD 0.97% 0.38% -0.07% 0.53% -0.54% 1.59% 1.23% CHF -0.24% -0.84% -1.30% -0.69% -1.77% 0.39% -1.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The renewed selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) helps EUR/USD hold its ground in the European trading hours. Although US stock index futures trade deep in negative territory, the USD struggles to find demand.

The Nasdaq Futures were last seen losing more than 1% on the day. This, however, seems to be a product of the sharp decline seen in technology shares following disappointing earnings reports, rather than a general risk aversion.

Later in the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its first estimate of the annualized real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the first quarter. Investors expect the US economy to grow 2.5% following the 3.4% expansion recorded in the last quarter of 2023.

In case the data shows that the US economy grew at a softer pace than forecast in Q1, the initial reaction could cause the USD to continue to weaken against its rivals. On the other hand, a GDP reading at or above the market expectation could support the USD and weigh on EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart is yet to climb above 70, suggesting that EUR/USD has more room on the upside before it turns technically overbought.

The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as immediate resistance at 1.0730 before 1.0750 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend). In case EUR/USD manages to clear the latter, it could target 1.0790 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement) next.

On the downside, 1.0700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) could be seen as first support before 1.0660 (50-period SMA) and 1.0635 (static level).