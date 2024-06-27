EUR/USD Current price: 1.0719
- Upbeat United States data fueled market’s optimism and pushed the USD lower.
- European Economic Sentiment contracted in June to 95.9, also missing expectations.
- EUR/USD en route to extend its recovery, critical resistance at 1.0750.
The EUR/USD pair recovered the 1.0700 mark and trimmed its Wednesday losses when it bottomed at 1.0665. Demand for the US Dollar lost steam throughout the first half of the day despite the market mood remaining sour. Asian and European indexes edged lower following Wall Street's poor performance, unable to take advantage of the tech sector recovery and limiting USD intraday weakness. The Greenback, however, accelerated its slump after the release of generally encouraging United States (US) figures.
Earlier in the day, the Eurozone published the June Economic Sentiment Indicator, which contracted to 95.9 from 96 in May, missing expectations of 96.2, which failed to trigger an EUR/USD reaction.
US data, on the contrary, spurred optimism. On the one hand, Durable Goods Orders were up 0.1% MoM, better than the -0.1% expected. On the other hand, the US confirmed the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to be at 1.4% as expected, slightly above the previous estimate of 1.3%. At the same time, the country reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 21 at 233K, better than the 236K expected. The US will later release May Pending Home Sales and the June Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.0720, and although the bearish momentum has receded, it is still at risk of falling. In the daily chart, the pair keeps trading below all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heading firmly south below directionless 100 and 200 SMAs. Technical indicators, however, aim higher but remain within negative levels, somehow limiting the bullish scope.
The 4-hour chart offers a similar picture. Technical indicators head firmly higher, although the Momentum indicator remains below its 100 line. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, on the contrary, stands at 55, suggesting the pair may extend its near-term gains. At the same time, the current candle reflects strong buying interest, pushing EUR/USD above a flat 20 SMA, also supporting additional gains. Finally, a bearish 100 SMA provides dynamic resistance in the 1.0750 price zone. A clear break above the latter should support steady gains in the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.0665 1.0620 1.0580
Resistance levels: 1.0750 1.0800 1.0845
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: No changes to the range bound theme
Once again, AUD/USD navigated a vacillating session and ended around the 06650 zone despite the corrective retracement in the Greenback ahead of the release of key US PCE data.
EUR/USD: Bulls remained unconvinced
EUR/USD set aside part of the recent bearishness and revisited the area above the 1.0700 barrier, although that bullish attempt appears to have lacked conviction in spite of the broad-based correction in the US Dollar.
Gold back to its comfort zone around $2,330
Gold bounces off the psychologically important $2,300 level and trades above $2,320 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory following latest US data, allowing XAU/USD to extend its rebound.
Ethereum on-chain metrics point to potential rally
Ethereum (ETH) is up nearly 3% on Thursday as upcoming spot ETH ETF launch and key on-chain metrics suggest an ETH rally might be around the corner.
The Federal Reserve is bleeding red ink and you're on the hook
The Federal Reserve is losing over $1 billion every week and you're on the hook. Since September 2022, the central bank has reported losses of around $176.4 billion.