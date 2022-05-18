Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Spot Gold, GDX, Silver, Crude Oil, US Dollar Index DXY, Copper, Natural Gas, Nickel, Iron Ore, Uranium and Invesco DB Agriculture Fund EFT (DBA).
Market Summary: Most commodities are bearish for the next few weeks.Be mindful of Crude Oil Natural Gas turning lower in the sessions ahead. Gold is still in the down trend with Silver too in a small corrective rally. Soft commodities are expected higher but are in the later part of their current trend, so don't chase that market.
Video chapters:
00:00 Dollar Index DXY.
01:01 US Spot Gold & GDX ETF.
07:51 US Silver.
09:01 Iron Ore.
10:50 Crude Oil.
12:23 Copper.
12:59 Nickel.
13:58 Uranium.
15:35 Natural Gas.
21:15 DBA Agriculture Fund EFT.
26:51 Thanks for watching!
Commodity futures overview:
Elliott Wave Counts:
Gold Elliott Wave (4) Triangle or Flat.
Dollar Index DXY Elliott Impulse Wave (v) top in play?
Iron Ore Elliott Wave waiting to confirm count.
Crude Oil Elliott Wave Triangle.
Copper Elliott Wave iv).
Nickel Elliott Wave trending lower Wave iv) correctie rally.
Uranium ETF Elliott Wave v) of C low in place?
Natural Gas Elliott Wave b) of 4.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
