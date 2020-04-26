What you need to know for markets opening: BoJ, Brexit and N.Korea a focus

It is a quiet start to the week, with New Zealand on holiday and markets waiting in anticipation of the Bank of Jana interest rate decision that will be following a short meeting today.
The BOJ wants to ensure that whatever they do, does not unnecessarily stoke currency strength, but it is widely expected hat that there will be a removal of the QE target and an embrace of QE-finity. There had already been reports 'leaked' by the Japanese media that the BOJ was considering upping many of its existing facilities – more to come...
Meanwhile, from weekend news, there are some unconfirmed reports that North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un has died due to failed cardiac surgery. North Korean regime has done nothing to quash suspicions the leader is seriously ill. Suspicions were raised when, two weeks ago, for the first time since assuming power in 2011, Mr Kim missed one of the country's most important dates, an annual parade commemorating his grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.
Reuters reported that China has dispatched a team to North Korea including medical experts to advise on Mr Kim, according to three people familiar with the situation. This weekend, the official Korean Central News Agency reported that Mr Kim had received a message of greeting from the chairman of the Russian Communist Party. Markets are not convinced that the rumours are true as this is not the first time that Mr Kim has vanished from the public eye. Past absences in state media dispatches have also triggered speculation about his health.
Elsewhere, news centres around the UK's Primine Minister coming back to work, Brexit and nations looking to start easing their social distancing measures. More on that here:
-
UK's PM, Boris Johnson, could ease lockdown before May 7th deadline – The Telegraph
-
Italy PM Conte: It is reasonable to expect schools to be shut until the end of this school year – Reuters News
-
Boris Johnson is “raring to go” ahead of his return to Downing Street – Telegraph
-
UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab: We are at a delicate and dangerous stage of this crisis
The pound could be a focus in coming days as Brexit comes back into the spotlight. EU’s Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier, from the weekend news, has warned that negotiations have been disappointing with no progress being made. The UK is adamant of the end of 2020 deadline which could be a spanner in the works for GBP. German’s Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the kingdom would need to extend talks.
