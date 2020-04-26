Italy PM Conte: It is reasonable to expect schools to be shut until the end of this school year – Reuters News

Italy's Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, has crossed the wires and has warned to respect social distancing rules of at least 1 metre in phase 2 with additional comments as follows:
Key notes
- Italy pm Conte says restart plan to start on May 4.
- Italy pm Conte says recovery fund will offer countries worst hit by coronavirus faster route to recovery.
- Italy pm Conte says recovery fund should not create more debt for indebted countries and be offered immediately.
- Italy pm Conte says will need reasons for moving around until May 18.
- Italy pm Conte says visiting family members will be allowed providing mask worn.
- Italy pm Conte says rules will be tougher for those with breathing symptoms or fever, they should stay at home.
- Italy pm Conte says access to parks, public gardens will be allowed but subject to social distancing rules.
- Italy pm Conte says manufacturing and construction sectors and wholesale business tied to it to open May 4.
- Italy pm Conte says bars and restaurants will be able to do home deliveries as of May 4.
- Italy pm Conte says retailers to reopen on May 18.
- Italy pm Conte says govt wants to open bars, restaurants, hairdressers and massage parlours on June 1.
- Italy pm Conte says hopes to reopen museums, exhibitions, libraries and team training in sports on 18 May.
- Italy pm Conte says it is reasonable to expect schools to be shut until the end of this school year.
The statements come as both Italy and Spain, among the European countries with the strictest coronavirus lockdowns and rates of death pertaining to COVID-19, on Sunday, have announced plans to ease confinement measures further. Italy's manufacturing industry will start reopening on May 4 but schools will remain closed until September which should be a positive for the economy. The euro could find some stability in the face of the global economy getting back to business with less panic-driven demand for the US dollar.
EUR/USD update
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Central banks and growth in the spotlight
The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground on Friday, closing the week anyway in the red in the 1.0820 price zone. The pair turned neutral in the short-term, but the risk remains skewed to the downside.
GBP/USD: “Disappointing” Brexit talks may weigh on Sterling
The GBP/USD pair posted a modest advance for a third consecutive day, but remained within familiar levels and finished the week in the red. UK Retail Sales fell to record lows in March, consumer confidence remained depressed.
Crypto market is back on track to the moon
The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.
WTI posts modest gains above $17 after Baker Hughes data
Crude oil prices rose sharply in the second half of the week and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 10% and 20% on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.