Italy PM Conte: It is reasonable to expect schools to be shut until the end of this school year – Reuters News

Italy's Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, has crossed the wires and has warned to respect social distancing rules of at least 1 metre in phase 2 with additional comments as follows:

Key notes

Italy pm Conte says restart plan to start on May 4.

Italy pm Conte says recovery fund will offer countries worst hit by coronavirus faster route to recovery.

Italy pm Conte says recovery fund should not create more debt for indebted countries and be offered immediately.

Italy pm Conte says will need reasons for moving around until May 18.

Italy pm Conte says visiting family members will be allowed providing mask worn.

Italy pm Conte says rules will be tougher for those with breathing symptoms or fever, they should stay at home.

Italy pm Conte says access to parks, public gardens will be allowed but subject to social distancing rules.

Italy pm Conte says manufacturing and construction sectors and wholesale business tied to it to open May 4.

Italy pm Conte says bars and restaurants will be able to do home deliveries as of May 4.

Italy pm Conte says retailers to reopen on May 18.

Italy pm Conte says govt wants to open bars, restaurants, hairdressers and massage parlours on June 1.

Italy pm Conte says hopes to reopen museums, exhibitions, libraries and team training in sports on 18 May.

Italy pm Conte says it is reasonable to expect schools to be shut until the end of this school year.

The statements come as both Italy and Spain, among the European countries with the strictest coronavirus lockdowns and rates of death pertaining to COVID-19, on Sunday, have announced plans to ease confinement measures further. Italy's manufacturing industry will start reopening on May 4 but schools will remain closed until September which should be a positive for the economy. The euro could find some stability in the face of the global economy getting back to business with less panic-driven demand for the US dollar.

