Boris Johnson has told aides that he is "raring to go" ahead of his return to Downing Street on Monday, as he cited Cicero to insist that the health of the nation should be "supreme" when considering any changes to the lockdown.

Government sources said the Prime Minister was now "back in the driving seat" having been given the green light by doctors to resume work.

This week, Mr Johnson is expected to make a series of key decisions on lifting some restrictions imposed as part of the nationwide lockdown last month.

In a three-hour summit on Friday afternoon with Dominic Raab and Rishi Sunak at Chequers, where he has been recovering from coronavirus, Mr Johnson stressed that his biggest concern was the danger of a "second peak". That could lead to another lockdown to slow down the transmission of the disease, he warned...."