The UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson, has told aides that he is "raring to go" ahead of his return to Downing Street on Monday.
Lead paragraphs
Boris Johnson has told aides that he is "raring to go" ahead of his return to Downing Street on Monday, as he cited Cicero to insist that the health of the nation should be "supreme" when considering any changes to the lockdown.
Government sources said the Prime Minister was now "back in the driving seat" having been given the green light by doctors to resume work.
This week, Mr Johnson is expected to make a series of key decisions on lifting some restrictions imposed as part of the nationwide lockdown last month.
In a three-hour summit on Friday afternoon with Dominic Raab and Rishi Sunak at Chequers, where he has been recovering from coronavirus, Mr Johnson stressed that his biggest concern was the danger of a "second peak". That could lead to another lockdown to slow down the transmission of the disease, he warned...."
The prime minister spent a week at St. Thomas’ Hospital, including three nights in intensive care, where he was given oxygen and watched around the clock by doctors. Johnson was released on April 12 and has been resting at the Chequers since.
Market implications
GBP has been resilient despite Boris Johnson's absence but is return, while positive for UK politics, will likely bring back the hard-Brexit fears over the coming weeks, a weight for GBP already suffering the consequences of a prolonged economic shutdown.
GBP/USD Forecast: How long can it hold on? UK lockdowns and gloomy US data may bring it down
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Central banks and growth in the spotlight
The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground on Friday, closing the week anyway in the red in the 1.0820 price zone. The pair turned neutral in the short-term, but the risk remains skewed to the downside.
GBP/USD: “Disappointing” Brexit talks may weigh on Sterling
The GBP/USD pair posted a modest advance for a third consecutive day, but remained within familiar levels and finished the week in the red. UK Retail Sales fell to record lows in March, consumer confidence remained depressed.
Crypto market is back on track to the moon
The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.
WTI posts modest gains above $17 after Baker Hughes data
Crude oil prices rose sharply in the second half of the week and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 10% and 20% on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.