Take a look at the dollar, boom! Another charge overnight sees it break 1.13 and hit the momentous 1.12 figure versus the euro. Quite a move since Monday. This is a global currency pair, not a meme stock! Usually, this sort of thing does not happen in the currency market, unless you remember the Swiss peg being abandoned. The reason though should be of interest to all equity investors. The dollar is charging as traders assume inflation is now out of control and the US will have to raise rates a lot sooner than Europe will. Growth rate differentials are also at play here but there remains the possibility of both zones entering stagflation.
The equity market though powers on regardless. Why should it do anything else as the Fed policy remains accommodative and money is cheap? Witness valuations for EV stocks and Peloton raising $1.1 billion with investors begging for more. The era of cheap money has inflated stock markets, but knowing when it will stop is the trickier part. While we remain convinced of a bubble waiting to burst, we do not see it happening for upwards of another year.
The dollar has retraced to 1.1320 versus the euro Oil is at $80, Bitcoin is holding $60,000, while yields are steady. Gold is at $1,862.
European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx +0.1%, FTSE -0.45% and Dax +0.1%.
US futures are mixed, S&P 500 -0.1%, Dow -0.1% and Nasdaq +0.1%.
Target (TGT) reports strong earnings, but margins hit as higher supply costs are not passed on to consumers.
Lowe's (LOW) beats on earnings, shares up 4%.
Lucid Motors (LCID) market cap is now higher than Ford (F) as Lucid Motors (LCID) says reservations jumped. see more.
Peloton (PTON) jumps as raises $1.1 billion from a share sale, see more.
Tesla (TSLA): Elon musk sells more stock, see here.
Baidu (BIDU) beats on earnings, up 1% premarket.
Rivian (RIVN) is yet to have a down day as its valuation is now more than Volkswagen and has doubled since the IPO last Wednesday, see more.
Canoo (GOEV) up another 14% as another EV maker sees shares surge. Production not going to start until 2022 but worth $2.5 billion already!
Nvidia (NVDA) reports earnings after the close, see here.
Pfizer (PFE) CFO to retire, an external search begins for a successor. My CV attached!
Amazon (AMZN) to stop accepting UK-issued Visa (V) cards for payment due to high fees.
EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range above 1.1300, eyes on Fed commentary
EUR/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday as it continues to trade above 1.1300. Investors await Fedspeak after the macroeconomic data releases from the euro area and the US failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
Gold erases overnight losses, climbs to $1,865 area
Gold regained some positive traction on Wednesday and reversed a part of the overnight retracement slide from the highest level since June. The UK consumer inflation figures released earlier today added to worries about the continuous surge in prices.
Bitcoin investors shake with fear as Mt. Gox prepares to dump 141,000 BTC
The Bitcoin tokens that Mt.Gox exchange is expected to return to investors and traders were acquired between $100 to $1000. This could trigger a cascading sell-off in Bitcoin.
Consumers to the Rescue: US economy improves after the weak third quarter Premium
October Retail Sales jump 1.7% more than doubling September’s 0.8%. Consumers shrug off inflation and their own depressed confidence scores.