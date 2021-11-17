LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc hits cruise control as Wall Street approves outlook

- NASDAQ:LCID gained 23.71% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Lucid confirms that it still plans to produce 20,000 more vehicles next year.
- Tesla and Rivian also rip higher as the EV sector stays hot.
NASDAQ:LCID had a day for the ages on Tuesday, as investors and Wall Street approved its first quarterly earnings call as a public company. The news has been overwhelmingly bullish for Lucid as of late, which includes being awarded the MotorTrend 2022 Car of the Year award for the Lucid Air sedan. Shares of Lucid soared on Tuesday, climbing by 23.71% to close the session at $55.52. The gain in stock price allowed Lucid to surpass iconic automaker Ford (NYSE:F) in terms of its market cap, as Lucid is now worth nearly $90 billion.
One of the major announcements that resonated with investors from Monday’s earnings call is that Lucid is still on track to produce at least 20,000 more vehicles in 2022. Lucid also reiterated that its AMP-1 production facility in Arizona is upgrading to allow for a capacity of 34,000 vehicles produced per year by the end of this year, and up to 90,000 vehicles annually by 2023. Questions about the sustainability of the luxury EV market are clearly being answered by Lucid, as the company now boasts more than 17,000 reservations on its books.
LUCID motors stock forecast
Lucid wasn’t the only EV stock flying higher on Tuesday, as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rebounded nicely following an announcement that investor Michael Burry had exited his short positions. Newly public Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) was also charging up as the company gained a further 15.16% on Tuesday, to give the electric truck maker a market cap of $146 billion. Shares of Rivian are now up over 70% since its IPO date and is the third-largest automaker in the world by market cap.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
