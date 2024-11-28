Pound Sterling falls against USD as trading volume squeezes on Thanksgiving Day

The Pound Sterling falls to near 1.2650 against the USD as the latter bounces after plunging on Wednesday.

Market speculation for the Fed to cut interest rates in December has increased.

BoE’s Lombardelli supports reducing interest rates gradually amid risks of inflation overshooting the bank’s target.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) declines to near 1.2650 against the US Dollar (USD) in Thursday’s London session after failing to visit the round-level resistance of 1.2700 the prior day. The GBP/USD pair is expected to trade sideways amid thin trading volume as United States (US) markets are closed on Thursday and will open for a short duration on Friday on account of Thanksgiving Day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, bounces back to near 106.40 after a sharp sell-off on Wednesday. The USD plunged as investors trimmed the so-called “Trump Trades” with the intention to go light in an extended weekend.

The Greenback was also pressured by weak Durable Goods Orders data for October. New orders for Durable Goods grew by 0.2% in the month, slower than the estimates of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) report for October showed that price pressures rose in line with estimates. The core PCE inflation data – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – rose by 2.8%, as expected, faster than 2.7% in September.

An expected increase in the US PCE inflation data has boosted market expectations for the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) again in the December meeting. At the time of writing, there is a 68% chance that the Fed will cut its key borrowing rate by 25 bps to the 4.25%-4.50% range next month, escalated from 56% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Going forward, investors will focus on the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for November, which will be published on Monday. The economic data will show the current status of activities in the manufacturing sector.

Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling remains broadly firm against its major peers

The Pound Sterling exhibits an indecisive action against its major peers on Thursday. The British currency is broadly sideways as the United Kingdom (UK) economic calendar has nothing to offer in the later part of the week.

The performance of the Pound Sterling has remained strong against its peers for a few weeks, except the US Dollar, on expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will be one of those central banks that will follow a gradual policy-easing approach due to persistent upside risks to inflation.

BoE Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli warned about risks of inflation remaining higher than the bank’s forecast where wage growth normalizes at 3.5%-4% and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) around 3% rather than 2% in her speech at King's Business School on Monday. Lombardelli added, “I support a gradual removal of monetary policy restriction.”

Going forward, the Pound Sterling will be guided by market speculation about whether the BoE will cut interest rates in the December meeting. Traders are highly confident that the central bank will leave its key borrowing rates unchanged at 4.75% next month.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling drops after facing resistance near 1.2700

The Pound Sterling falls to near 1.2650 against the US Dollar in European trading hours on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair corrects after posting a fresh weekly high near 1.2700 the prior day. The recovery move in the Cable came after it found buying interest near the upward-sloping trendline around 1.2550, which is plotted from the October 2023 low around 1.2040.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounds after turning oversold. However, the downside bias remains afloat.

Looking down, the pair is expected to find a cushion near the psychological support of 1.2500. On the upside, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.2725 will act as key resistance.