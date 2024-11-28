GBP/USD struggles to build on Wednesday's strong gains.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

The pair needs to clear 1.2700 to continue to push higher.

Following the choppy action seen earlier in the week, GBP/USD turned north and gained nearly 0.9% on the day on Wednesday. The pair corrects lower early Thursday and trades at around 1.2650.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.08% -0.95% -1.47% 0.49% 0.33% -0.50% -0.84% EUR 1.08% -0.04% -1.02% 0.99% 1.35% 0.00% -0.34% GBP 0.95% 0.04% -0.98% 1.03% 1.39% 0.04% -0.30% JPY 1.47% 1.02% 0.98% 2.01% 2.28% 1.07% 0.85% CAD -0.49% -0.99% -1.03% -2.01% -0.01% -0.97% -1.35% AUD -0.33% -1.35% -1.39% -2.28% 0.00% -1.32% -1.66% NZD 0.50% -0.01% -0.04% -1.07% 0.97% 1.32% -0.35% CHF 0.84% 0.34% 0.30% -0.85% 1.35% 1.66% 0.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar came under selling pressure in the American session on Wednesday as markets reacted to mixed macroeconomic data releases. Additionally, month-end flows may have been triggered ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US, further weighing on the currency.

The US Census Bureau reported that Durable Goods Orders increased by 0.2% on a monthly basis in October, missing the market expectation of 0.5%. The Department of Labor announced that Initial Jobless Claims declined to 213,000 in the week ending November 23 from 215,000 in the previous week. Finally, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 2.3% on a yearly basis, up from 2.1% in September and in line with the market consensus, while the annual core PCE inflation edged higher to 2.8% from 2.7%.

In the second half of the day, the trading action in foreign exchange markets is likely to remain subdued amid a lack of volume on the Thanksgiving Day. Financial markets in the US will open at the regular time on Friday but they will close early.

In the European session on Friday, the Bank of England will publish the Financial Stability Report.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD rose above the upper limit of the descending regression channel and closed the last five 4-hour candles above the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays near 60, confirming the bullish bias.

On the upside, the 100-period SMA forms key resistance at 1.2700. If GBP/USD rises above this level and starts using it as support, it could face next resistance at 1.2760 (static level) before 1.2800 (static level, round level). Looking south, first support area could be spotted at 1.2610-1.2600 (50-period SMA, round level, 20-period SMA) ahead of 1.2500 (static level, round level).