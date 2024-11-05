Nvidia stock rises at start of Tuesday as Dow Jones inclusion looms

- Nvidia continues climbing following announcement of Dow Jones index inclusion.
- Nvidia will replace Intel on Friday, November 8.
- The stock market should be somewhat volatile this week as the US presidential election takes place on Tuesday.
- Sherwin-Williams is also replacing Dow, the chemical company, in the DJIA.
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is up at the start of trading on Tuesday once again. Nvidia made gains on Monday after S&P Dow Jones announced over the weekend that it would be replacing legacy chipmaker Intel (INTC) with Nvidia in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) on Friday, November 8.
Nvidia stock gained 2% on Monday, while Intel stock sold off 2.9%. Both stocks are little changed in Tuesday’s premarket.
Additionally, paint producer Sherwin-Williams (SHW) shot up 4.6% on Monday following the announcement that it will be substituted for chemical firm Dow (DOW) in the Dow Jones index. The Dow Jones lost 0.6% on Monday, somewhat worse than either the NASDAQ and S&P 500, which both ended the session lower. But the Dow Jones rose at the start of Tuesday's session.
Nvidia stock news
Intel and Dow were two of the three lowest-weighted members of the Dow Jones index. Intel has a market cap of $97 billion, and Dow has a market cap of $33 billion. In their place will be Nvidia, one of the largest US stocks at $3.3 trillion, and Sherwin-Williams at $94 billion. Nvidia ranked #1 last week when it beat out Apple (AAPL) for the top spot.
Nvidia will undoubtedly make the Dow Jones more attractive to investors, but most know that they can get a heavier weighting in Nvidia by investing in either the NASDAQ or the S&P 500. Intel comprised less than 1% of the Dow index this year. Still, Nvidia’s inclusion probably supplies the index with more upside opportunity. Nvidia is very much still a growth stock, whereas many Dow components are considered blue chips or value stocks.
Nvidia will bring the index further exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) as it is the primary designer of the most sought-after chips used for AI workloads. However, Dow investors already have some exposure via Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN).
Nvidia is said to be considering investing in a new AI startup this week. This one, xAI, is owned by none other than Mr. Tesla himself, Elon Musk. For his part, Musk is discussing a new funding round with investors that could value xAI between $45 and $75 billion. Nvidia has many such investments in AI startups, which use their startup funding to buy Nvidia chips.
Other investors are focused on the fallout from Super Micro Computer (SMCI) losing its auditor last week. Super Micro is a company that builds water-cooled servers using Nvidia GPUs. As such, it is one of the largest consumers of Nvidia chips. The Ernst & Young accounting firm resigned from its contract with the server maker, citing lack of honesty from management in its attempt to finish filing its annual 10-K report with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
In August, after short seller Hindenburg Research published a report purporting to show accounting malfeasance, Super Micro immediately said it would delay its 10-K. Now the Justice Department has gotten involved.
Nvidia said that it is rerouting orders scheduled for Super Micro to other buyers as the latter is now in danger of being delisted due to its failure to issue a 10-K.
Nvidia stock chart
Nvidia stock will likely face the same volatility this week as the rest of the market as the US presidential vote is underway on Tuesday, November 5. Wall Street has appeared to be anticipating a win by Donald Trump, based on the pronouncements of several high-ranking bankers and hedge fund titans. However, betting markets that were greatly in favor of Trump in recent weeks have moved sharply toward even since this past weekend, which benefits Vice President Kamala Harris.
A final poll of Iowa, which is not considered a swing state, showed Harris up by three percentage points this weekend. Most would like to disregard the poll since it does not align with most other polls, but it comes from Ann Selzer, who is considered by many to be the most accurate pollster in the US. If the poll is correct, it would mean that most swing states likely fall to Harris, the Democrat. With Wall Street positioned for a Trump win, a Harris win might provoke a market sell-off.
As it is, the Nvidia chart shows that NVDA stock is nearing its June 20 high at $140.76. Above there is further resistance from late October near $144. Technically, the all-time high for Nvidia is $144.42 from October 22.
Nvidia is clearly in an uptrend, and that uptrend won't end until shares dive below the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) that now sit in the mid-$120s. However, support can likely be found in that same region between $120 and $125.
NVDA daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates around 1.0900 as markets await US election exit polls
EUR/USD trades sideways near 1.0900 on Tuesday. The US Dollar ignores the upbeat ISM Services PMI data for October and stays under modest selling pressure as investors await exit polls to see who is closer to winning the US presidential election.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.3000, awaits US election result
GBP/USD trades marginally higher on the day at around 1.3000 after finding support near 1.2950 on a broadly subdued US Dollar. Traders eagerly await the outcome of the US presidential election, refraining from placing fresh bets on the major.
Gold holds steady below $2,750 amid US election jitters
Gold attracts dip-buyers after touching a one-week low on Tuesday but remains below $2,750. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.3% as markets eye US election exit polls, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Crypto markets brace for volatility in tight race between Trump and Harris
The US presidential election is one of the most significant events in the world. Due to the influence of the country’s political decisions, policies, and economic approaches, it can significantly impact crypto and global markets.
US election day – A traders’ guide
Election day volatility: Brace for potential wild market swings. Election days bring opportunities, but also risks. Unclear results can increase volatility further.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.