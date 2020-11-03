Gold steadies near $1,910 as risk rally remains intact

- XAU/USD is rising for the third straight day on Tuesday.
- Wall Street's main indexes are posting impressive gains.
- USD is struggling to find demand as focus shifts to US election.
The XAU/USD pair gained nearly 1% on Monday and continued to push higher on Tuesday with the greenback facing a heavy selling pressure ahead of the US presidential election. As of writing, the pair was up 0.65% on a daily basis at $1,908.
The risk-on market environment on Tuesday seems to be weighing on the USD more than it does on the precious metal. The US Dollar Index, which touched its best level in more than a month above 94 on Monday, was last seen losing 0.7% at 93.38.
Reflecting the upbeat market mood, Wall Street's main indexes are posting impressive gains on Tuesday. At the moment, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes are both up around 2.1% on the day.
Previewing the potential impact of the US presidential election outcome on XAU/USD, "gold heavily depends on stimulus, and the more, the merrier," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "The optimal scenario is a clean Democratic sweep, followed by a Trump victory. A split between President Trump and the Senate is the worst outcome."
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1908.77
|Today Daily Change
|13.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|1895.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1899.2
|Daily SMA50
|1914.99
|Daily SMA100
|1891.33
|Daily SMA200
|1771.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1895.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1873.52
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1887.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1880.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1865.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1858.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1903.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1910.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1925.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
