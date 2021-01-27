Gamestop (GME): Why is it moving everything else?

- Retail traders are the new kids on the block.
- Is being short, small and mid-cap stocks too dangerous now?
- PLTR, BBBY, LGND and other all show strong gains for 2021
Gamestop (GME) is the phenomenon of 2021 so far. The move in Gamestop may have far-reaching consequences for the future operation of the stock market. The retail investor can no longer be ignored. Power to the people!
Bulls, Bears and Bees!
We are familiar with bulls and bears and how they battle in the stock market, but we are witnessing the entrance of a new participant, the Bee! The retail bees work in their wallstreetbets hive, looking out for one another against institutional invaders! The retail bees swarm over bears trying to take their honey (tendies!), keeping it all for themselves in the hive. The swarm overpowers, the bees must not be disturbed, the bees will sting all bear shorts!
Gamestop (GME): All shorts are targets now
The Gamestop effect may have changed the way the market operates. Certainly, for some of the smaller, mid-cap stocks being short has become a much more dangerous proposition. Hedge funds have been burned on Gamestop (GME). Melvin Capital had to be bailed out by Citadel. Citroen research was squeezed out of its short.
The broader effect
All stocks with large short interest are targets now. Those meeting the right criteria of large short interest, small to medium cap and easy access to trading are seen as targets. Retail and now institutions are increasingly looking for these stocks and as can be seen from the price moves of a selected few the ripple effect from Gamestop (GME) is clear.
AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC): Short interest 30%
Blackberry (BB): Short interest 6%
Blackberry shares do not have a huge short interest when compared to stocks such as Gamestop (GME), but BB still has been one of the most talked-about stocks on the wallstreetbets reddit boards. Blackberry shares are up 185% for 2021.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY): Short interest 63%
Another heavily shorted stock and heavily discussed on the wallstreetbets reddit site. BBBY seemed the perfect candidate for a short squeeze but Gamestop took over. However, BBBY has still managed a not too shabby return of over 100% for 2021.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR): Short interest 10%
Not the biggest of short interest we have seen for PLTR, but Palantir has still been heavily discussed on retail sites. PLTR shows a gain of 50% for 2021.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
