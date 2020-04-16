Forex Today: King dollar rules amid coronavirus gloom, all eyes on US Jobless Claims

The risk-off sentiment extended into Thursday amid increasing concerns over the coronavirus induced global economic gloom and doom. Broad-based US dollar strength dominated once again, as investors ran for cover and sold-off global stocks alongside equity futures.
The slump in the US Retail Sales and Industrial Production reinforced the virus-led global recession fears while the bleak economic growth outlook for Asia by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) further roiled the market mood. Additionally, investors remained wary following the latest US report that China conducted low-level nuclear tests.
Despite risk-aversion, gold prices failed to benefit and held the lower ground around 1715 levels while oil prices rebounded on hopes that the rising US crude stocks would push the producers to deepen the output cuts.
Within the G10 currency markets, the Antipodeans were the biggest causalities of the broad dollar strength, with AUD/USD downed to five-day lows below 0.6300 while the Kiwi breached the 0.5950 support. Australian dollar ignored the upbeat employment data, as it was for the pre-lockdown period. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar reported small losses despite the bounce in oil prices, with USD/CAD bid well above 1.4100.
USD/JPY rallied 0.50% and briefly regained the 108 level, as Treasury yields also traded in the green. EUR/USD slipped further below 1.0900 while the cable extended the downside towards 1.2450.
Key focus ahead
Thursday’s EUR macro calendar lacks first-tier economic releases, therefore, traders will take some incentives from the German Final Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data due on the cards at 0600 GMT. Later in the European hours, the Bank of England (BOE) Credit Conditions Survey for the first quarter will be released, followed by the Eurozone February Industrial Production at 0900 GMT.
In contrast, a flurry of relevant US macro data will be released at 1230 GMT, including the Initial Jobless Claims, Housing Starts, Building Permits and Philly Fed Manufacturing Survey for April. Parallelly, the Canadian Manufacturing Sales data will also drop in.
Apart from the data, the speeches by the Bank of England (BOE) policymakers Tenreyro and US Federal Reserve (Fed) official Williams will remain in focus amid incoming coronavirus-related updates and earnings reports.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is likely to announce new guidelines for reopening the economy on Thursday. The UK government will review social distancing measures.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Thursday, Apr 09
|24h
|
NZD Good Friday
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
AUD Good Friday
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
IDR Good Friday
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
INR Good Friday
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
EUR Good Friday
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
CHF Good Friday
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
GBP Good Friday
|
|
|
|
|Friday, Apr 10
|24h
|
USD Good Friday
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
CAD Good Friday
|
|
|
|
|Sunday, Apr 12
|24h
|
NZD Easter Monday
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
AUD Easter Monday
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
EUR Easter Monday
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
EUR Easter Monday
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
CHF Easter Monday
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
GBP Easter Monday
|
|
|
|
|Monday, Apr 13
|24h
|
CAD Easter Monday
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, Apr 16
|06:00
|
|
|
-0.4%
|
-0.9%
|06:00
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
-0.9%
|06:00
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
1.3%
|
1.3%
|06:00
|
|
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|06:30
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
-0.9%
|06:30
|
|
|
-2.5%
|
-2.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
|09:00
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
2.3%
|09:00
|
|
|
-2.0%
|
-1.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.300M
|
1.599M
|12:30
|
|
|
1.300M
|
1.452M Revised from 1.464M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-6.3% Revised from -5.5%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-1.5%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
4,265.5K
|12:30
|
|
|
5,100K
|
6,606K
|12:30
|
|
|
14.000M
|
7.455M
|12:30
|
|
|
-30.0
|
-12.7
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-0.2%
|13:30
|
|
|
|
|14:30
|
|
|
24B
|
38B
|15:30
|
|
|
|
0.19%
|19:00
|
|
|
|
|22:30
|
NZD Business NZ PMI
|
|
|
50.6
|
53.2
