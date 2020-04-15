US Pres. Trump: Data suggests that the nation has passed the peak on new coronavirus cases

During his regular daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefings, US President Donald Trump struck an upbeat tone while saying that the latest data signals the nation is off its peak as far as the new cases are concerned.

Key quotes

The nation has passed the peak on new coronavirus cases. Will be announcing new guidelines on reopening the US economy on Thursday (US time). Will use authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress to pave way for recess appointments of administration officials.

FX implications

Following the news, futures linked to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI30) marked mild gains of near 0.10%. However, the broad risk-tone remains heavy as pandemic fears loom, which in turn could keep the US dollar on its latest recovery mode.