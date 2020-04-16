NZ PM Ardern: Will make the lockdown decision on Monday, April 20

New Zealand (NZ) Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern is on the wires now, via Reuters, reiterating that her government will make the lockdown decision on Monday, April 20.

Markets are expecting that NZ government is unlikely to totally lift the measures but instead could lower the current level 4 to level 3.

Level 3 restrictions imply:

Bars, restaurants, retailers remain shut on level 3. Travel restrictions remain in place. Level 3 aims to restrict contact as much as possible. At level 3 cautiously begin to reopen economy.

NZD/USD reaction:

The kiwi is off the lows but remains offered below the 0.60 handle amid broad dollar strength and the risk-off market mood.

The above remarks could add to the recovery momentum, as NZD/USD now trades at 0.5965, shedding 0.47% on the day.