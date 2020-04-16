Japan PM Abe reportedly secured funds for JPY100,000 cash payouts to all citizens - Kyodo

According to the Japanese news agency, Kyodo, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is said to have secured funds for JPY100,000 cash payouts to all citizens.

PM Abe is making changes to the budget plan for the stimulus package to incorporate the payout, Kyodo added.

USD/JPY reaction

The bid tone around the USD/JPY pair strengthened in the last hour, as the bulls tracked the latest uptick in the US dollar vs. its main rivals, with the risk-off theme playing out well in Asia this Thursday.

The spot, currently, trades around 108.00, up 0.50% so far.