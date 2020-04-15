USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso drops as Fitch downgrades Mexico to BBB

- USD/MXN surges to a one-week high.
- Fitch downgrades Mexico to BBB-, outlook stable.
- US Dollar remains on the front foot amid broad risk aversion.
Early Thursday morning in Asia, global rating giant Fitch downgrades Mexico’s credit rating from BBB to BBB- with a stable outlook.
Following the news, the USD/MXN pair surged from 23.95 to 24.30, currently around 24.23, while also probing the weekly top.
Also contributing to the pair’s strength could be the US dollar’s strength amid a broad risk-off wave mainly driven by the rise in the coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities, downbeat US data and fears of the global recession.
Furthermore, oil price weakness can also be counted as a positive for the pair due to Mexico's reliance on the energy industry. WTI dropped on Wednesday, currently pressured around $20.00, as a surge in the official inventory data from the US added weakness into the oil benchmark.
While portraying the risk-off, Wall Street closed in red and the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 11 basis points to 0.635% by the end of Wednesday in the US markets.
Moving on, traders will keep eyes on the US economic docket and the virus updates for fresh impetus while oil catalysts will also have their effects on the pair.
USD/MXN forecasts chart
Following its break of 200-HMA, USD/MXN is currently rising towards 24.80. It’s worth mentioning that sellers will look for entry below 23.80.
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.2572
|Today Daily Change
|0.8659
|Today Daily Change %
|3.70%
|Today daily open
|23.3913
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.0339
|Daily SMA50
|21.4156
|Daily SMA100
|20.1963
|Daily SMA200
|19.8039
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.7578
|Previous Daily Low
|23.3885
|Previous Weekly High
|25.7809
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.3192
|Previous Monthly High
|25.459
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.1536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.5296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.6167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.2673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.1432
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.898
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.6366
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.8818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.0059
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed above 0.6300, Aussie employment data in focus
Having turned south from the month’s high the previous day, AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6315 at the start of the Asian session on Thursday. Aussie employment data will be in focus, for now, US statistics, pandemic updates will also be the key.
USD/JPY: Volatility higher and dollar follows suit, testing bear's commitments
USD/JPY is trading on the bid, but way off its highs for the day as bulls test the US dollar bear's commitments as volatility picks up again and US benchmarks hit the skids.
USD gains – Why its unfazed by terrible data
Wednesday’s US economic reports were terrible. Retail sales fell -8.7%, the largest one month decline ever. US fundamentals are terrible but the greenback caught a safe haven bid during the first half of the NY session.
Gold: RSI divergence indicates we could get a pullback
It has been a strange session in the markets. Most of the USD pairs are reversing their recent gains. EUR/USD and GBP/USD have both moved lower and this recent greenback strength had led to some weakness in gold.
WTI under pressure, flirting with 2020 lows
WTI is under heavy pressure trading near multi-year lows as crude oil is at a stone's throw from the 2020 low at the 19.02 level.