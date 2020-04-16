Coronavirus update: China’s local infections rise while imported cases drop

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Thursday, the number of locally transmitted coronavirus cases rose by 2 from 10 to 12.

However, new imported cases dropped to 34 on Wednesday from 36 a day earlier.

Mainland China reported 46 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the same as a day earlier, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 82,341.

The number of new asymptomatic cases increased to 64 from 57 a day earlier.