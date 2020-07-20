California Gov. Lucent says hospitalizations are rising at a slower pace

California Gov. Newsom said that hospitalizations are rising at a slower pace when he spoke in a press briefing.

California’s trends in tracking the novel coronavirus showed familiar patterns over the weekend, with the majority of new cases coming from Southern California.

As per yesterday's general outlook on the US situation, US cases at a critical mass spells danger for DXY.

R is now above the critical level of 1 in all but five of the US’s 50 states

Fulcrum economists have developed a new model. It suggests that the virus’s effective reproduction number, known as R, is now above the critical level of 1 in all but five of the US’s 50 states.

In an article within the Financial Times, it was argued that the US COVID-19 surge could trigger a double-dip recession: US COVID-19 surge could trigger a double-dip recession – FT

If the DXY continues to unwind, and should there be a breakthrough of the deadlock in the EU's coronavirus rescue package soon, we could see the euro take-off.

Additionally, gold is alluring bids to a critical and psychological level on the charts: