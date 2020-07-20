Gold marks a conspicuous high invigorating much market scrutiny

- Gold reaches a fresh cycle-high for which means profit-taking risks are abundant.
- The bears will need to see a convincing retest and rejection below the new support structure to seriously engage.
The price of gold has extended its rally at the start of the week, en-route to the said Fibonacci expressed in the following start of the week analysis: Gold Price Analysis: Risks in potential short-term shakeouts of positioning
The $1,820s could be a tough nut to crack and will test the committedness of the speculative bulls.
The bullish playbook for gold
There are two sides to the bullish playbook for gold.
Uncertainty related to the coronavirus spread in the US and another hard-hit area of the world has driven a safe-haven bid into the precious metal.
At the same time, there are arguments for inflationary prospects longer term that have been supporting flows into gold.
In more recent weeks, we have seen the US dollar lose its allure which is also playing into the hands of the gold bulls.
The DXY has been treading water on a critical support area, but the price action is adding up towards confirmation of a bearish bias at this juncture.
So long as the old support which turns resistance on a retest proves too tough a barrier to break, we could see the makings for a fresh bearish daily impulse hit the charts in coming days.
However, what we lack is a catalyst with the Federal Reserve blackout ahead of the forthcoming interest rate decision on July 28th/29th and next week's Gross Domestic Product.
Instead, equities will be a focus amid this week's earnings reports, with a particular eye on the NDX and whether it can hold around record highs.
Alternatively, it will be equally bearish for gold should there be a spillover on profit-taking in the NDX that will go towards seeing fresh recovery highs in the S&P 500 and DJIA.
Conversely, a surge in US Covid-19 cases and geopolitical tensions could be the nail in the coffin for risk appetite and see to capitulation in the stock markets leading to the next round of safe-haven flows into gold.
On the other hand, analysts at TD securities pointed out that speculative positioning in gold, while not extreme, has begun to bloat, "which increases the risk of potential short-term shakeouts of positioning, should the macro outlook begin to change."
Gold levels
As per yesterday's price analysis, the bears will need to see a retest of the following support structure before committing to a bearish outlook from a technical perspective:
|Overview
|Today last price
|1817.47
|Today Daily Change
|7.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1809.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1785.81
|Daily SMA50
|1748.25
|Daily SMA100
|1696.33
|Daily SMA200
|1608.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1811.98
|Previous Daily Low
|1795.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1815.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1790.42
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1805.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1802.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1799.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1789.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1783.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1815.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1821.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1831.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.