The Chart of the Week: EUR/USD to complete a reverse H&S prior to next leg higher?

- EUR/USD has broken a key layer of resistance in its plight for higher grounds.
- The charts are offering something for both the bears and bulls at this juncture, however.
Last week, the euro was the top performer as the US dollar deteriorated over the concerns related to skyrocketing coronavirus cases in the U.
A deteriorating economic outlook backdrop for the US, pertaining to the high levels on unemployment and consumer confidence which shrunk again in July, is weighing on the US dollar.
US dollar crumbles
This has given rise to a bid in the euro as the DXY crumbles away:
DXY completed a 50% mean reversion of prior daily bearish impulse:
EUR/USD enters back into the barroom brawl
Meanwhile, the open for the EU/USD, however, pertaining to the weekend news that there has been no deal struck at the EU summit, could prove to be slightly painful for longs that have held in-the-money-positions over the weekend.
Bulls were able to capitalise on the euro rallying from last week's test of long term structural support as follows, making fresh daily highs for a bullish foothold:
From a daily perspective, the charts remain structurally bullish as a retest of old resistance, new support, has held-up, so far:
4HR Reverse H&S in the making?
However, the pair has dropped back into a consolidation area, or otherwise known as the barroom brawl where there is no clear bias.
If there is a bearish open this week, it will serve well to fit the above analysis as profit-taking ensues.
A break of the 4 HR head and shoulders head and support structure will open up the case for the downside to resume once again and invalidate the bullish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD falls from 0.7000 as risk-off mood returns
Having faced rejection once again near 0.7000, AUD/USD falls nearly 30-pips amid broad risk-aversion led increased haven demand for the US dollar. PBOC's status-quo fails to rescue the AUD bulls.
USD/JPY rebounds in sync with US dollar, below 107.50
USD/JPY rebounds in tandem with the US dollar, as the risk-off mood returns alongside the coronavirus concerns. The Japanese currency shrugs-off BOJ minutes and trade data.
Gold: Risks in potential short-term shakeouts of positioning
The price of gold is on route to target a -0.618% Fibonacci extension of the corrective leg that came before the weekly impulse to current highs. For a top-down analysis. we can see that bulls are tempting the hands of the bears at a critical supply zone.
WTI: Stays below $41.00 but keeps short-term triangle
WTI extends the late-Friday pullback from $40.95 below three-day-old resistance line. Considering the energy benchmark’s latest pullback from the formation resistance, its drop to 200-HMA level of intermediate support, near $40.50, can’t be ruled out.
S&P 500 Index Weekly Forecast: Nothing but blue skies from now on?
The S&P 500 is at a critical resistance area on the charts, and the week ahead could be the tipping point. An exodus from the tech sector this week could give the bulls some needed ammunition to cross the line.