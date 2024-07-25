AUD/USD declines toward 0.6500 on China’s economic woes

AUD/USD continues its losing spell for the ninth trading session.

Weak Chinese and Australian economic outlook have dampened the Australian Dollar.

Investors await the US Q2 GDP data to know the current status of the economy’s health.

The AUD/USD pair extends its losing streak for the ninth trading session on Thursday. The Aussie asset plummets to near 0.6520 and is expected to slide further to the psychological support of 0.6500. The appeal of the Australian Dollar (AUD) has worsened due to deepening worries about China’s economic prospects and its consequences on Australia.

Concerns over China’s economic outlook grew after market experts conveyed that the outcome of Third Plenum lacks strong liquidity measures to boost growth and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cuts its short-and long-term Loan Prime Rate (LPR) surprisingly by 10 basis points (bps). An unexpected rate cut decision by the PBoC appeared to be the outcome of slower-than-expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the second quarter of this year.

Being a liquid proxy to China’s economy, the Australian Dollar has been hit badly. The lack of meaningful triggers for China’s growth has weighed heavily on base metals. Global iron ore prices have plunged to their lowest in three weeks. Foreign flows in the Australian economy are expected to decline sharply, being responsible for exporting more than 50% of global iron ore demand.

Meanwhile, dismal market sentiment ahead of the United States (US) Q2 flash GDP has weighed on the Australian Dollar. S&P 500 futures post nominal losses in European trading hours. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, declines but holds the key support of 104.00.

The US economy is estimated to have expanded at a robust pace of 2.0% from the former release of 1.4% on an annualized basis. While GDP Price Index, a key measure of changes in prices of goods and services produced, appears to have decelerated to 3.6% from 3.1%. This would prompt expectations of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed).