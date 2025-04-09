- Bitcoin surged above $80,000 after President Trump announced a 90-day tariff pause for 75 countries, while China's was increased to 125%.
- Ethereum, XRP and SOL have gained more than 10% since the announcement.
- The rally mimics that of the stock market, where the Nasdaq-100 is on track to record its fourth-best trading day in history.
Bitcoin (BTC) and several top cryptocurrencies rallied on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced the United States (US) would pause its reciprocal tariff on 75 countries following their failure to retaliate and the opening of negotiations with key government agencies.
Bitcoin, crypto and stocks soar following Trump’s tariffs pause
In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, President Trump announced that the US would pause reciprocal tariffs on 75 countries due to their "non-retaliating" stance and negotiations with key government agencies. The announcement comes one week after Trump initially announced reciprocal tariffs on over 180 countries.
"These Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately," wrote Trump.
However, the pause didn't get to reach Chinese goods, as Trump declared that the US will raise China's tariff to 125% in response to its 84% tariff on US goods.
"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," Trump added.
Following the announcement, Bitcoin soared above the $80,000 mark, with a daily gain of over 6% at press time.
Other top cryptos also flipped their losses into gains, with Ether (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) rallying about 10% on the day.
Top cryptocurrencies. Source: CoinGecko
Several crypto categories also sparked green with meme coins, decentralized finance (DeFi), Real World Assets (RWA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) categories surging by an average of 7%. Dogecoin (DOGE), HYPE, ONDO, RENDER and PEPE are all up on the daily timeframe by 10%, 25%, 20%, 17% and 15%, respectively.
The rally in crypto mimics that of the global stock market, where major tech stocks, including NVIDIA, Tesla and Apple, saw gains of over 12% after Trump announced the tariff pause. The Nasdaq-100 is up by over 10% on Wednesday — on track to record its largest gains since 2008 and fourth-best trading day in history.
The S&P 500 is also having a field day, gaining more than 8% in the daily timeframe.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
TRON DAO powers $1.2B in USDT exchange inflows, igniting stablecoin activity and on-chain volume
TRON DAO facilitates $1.2 billion in USDT exchange inflows over the past seven days as on-chain volume hits $72 billion. An increase in USDT exchange inflows suggests that traders are either preparing to buy the dip or could be covering long positions.
Bitcoin could fall toward the $73,000 mark as tariffs hit the global market
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $76,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after falling 3.59% the previous day. BTC could face volatility as US President Donald Trump announced tariffs go live on Wednesday, with China’s retaliatory duties on Thursday.
Top 3 gainers NEO, Plume and Story: NEO surges despite Trump's tariff firestorm as investors succumb to extreme fear
Cryptocurrencies are enduring progressive market carnage from the US President Donald Trump administration's incessant tariffs on its trade partners, with some selected altcoins like NEO, Plume and Story (IP) leading the bullish brigade on Wednesday.
Cardano Price Forecast: Bears aiming for a yearly low of $0.50 as on-chain data show increasing dormant wallet activity
Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.56 on Wednesday after falling 13% the previous week. Token Terminal data shows that ADA’s fee collection has constantly fallen in 2025, indicating lower blockchain usage and activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.