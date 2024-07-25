The United States Gross Domestic Product is seen expanding at an annualized rate of 2% in Q2.

The current resilience of the US economy bolsters the case for a soft landing.

Markets expect the US Federal Reserve to start its easing cycle in September.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the first estimate of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the April-June period on Thursday. The report is expected to show an economic expansion at an annual rate of 2%, following the 1.4% growth recorded in the prior quarter.

Forecasting US Gross Domestic Product: Deciphering the numbers

Thursday's economic agenda in the US features the unveiling of the initial GDP report for the second quarter, set to be disclosed at 12:30 GMT. Analysts anticipate that the first assessment will reveal a 2% growth rate for the world's largest economy in the April-June period, a moderately robust pace, especially when compared to the 1.4% expansion recorded in the preceding quarter.

According to the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Atlanta’s latest GDPNow estimate published on July 17, the US economy grew at an annual rate of 2.7% in the second quarter. “The nowcasts of second-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 2.1% and 7.7%, respectively, to 2.2% and 8.9%,” notes the Atlanta Fed in its press release, explaining the impact of June Housing Starts and Industrial Production data on GDP.

When speaking at the post-meeting press conference following the May policy meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the GDP growth has slowed noticeably from the 3.4% expansion seen in the last quarter of 2023, but he said that a key component of the GDP, private domestic purchases, was up 3.1%. This component is essentially seen as a good indicator of private-sector demand because it excludes exports and government purchases.

Market participants will also pay close attention to the GDP Price Index, which represents the changes in the prices of goods and services produced in the US, including those exported to other countries, while excluding prices of imports. Basically, the GDP Price Index shows the impact of inflation on the GDP. In the second quarter, the GDP Price Index is forecast to rise 2.6%, down from the 3.1% increase in the first quarter.

Finally, the GDP report will also include the quarterly Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and core PCE Price Index data. These numbers will reveal whether the core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, rose 0.1% on a monthly basis as expected.

Previewing the GDP data, “The Q2 GDP report released on Thursday will offer an early look at how strong the June consumer spending data is likely to have been,” said TD Securities analysts in a weekly report and added: “Based on our bottom-up expectations, we look for GDP growth to have strengthened to 2.3% q/q AR, up from 1.4% in the first quarter, with consumer spending and inventories likely acting as major catalysts.”

When will the GDP print be released, and how can it affect the USD?

The US GDP report will be published at 12:30 GMT on Thursday. In addition to the headline real GDP print, the change in private domestic purchases, GDP Price Index and the Q2 PCE Price Index figures could influence the US Dollar’s (USD) valuation.



Softer inflation readings for May and June, combined with growing signs of a cooldown in the US labor market, fueled into expectations for a Fed rate cut in September. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, a 25 basis points (bps) rate reduction in September is fully priced in. Moreover, markets see a nearly 50% chance that the Fed will opt for a second 25 bps cut in December, bringing the policy rate down to 4.75%-5% range by the end of the year.

The Q2 GDP report by itself is unlikely to change investors’ mind regarding the September policy move. A stronger-than-forecast GDP growth, especially if accompanied by a healthy increase in private domestic purchases, however, could cause investors to refrain from pricing in a second cut in December. In this scenario, the USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals as the immediate reaction.

On the other hand, a disappointing GDP print and a noticeable decline in the quarterly core PCE inflation could keep market participants’ optimism about additional Fed easing. In this case, risk flows are likely to dominate the action and make it difficult for the USD to find demand.

Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, shares a brief technical outlook for the USD Index (DXY):

“The 200-day Simple Moving Average aligns as a key pivot level for the DXY at 104.30. In case the index confirms that level as support, it could face strong resistance at 104.80-105.00, where the 100-day, 50-day and the 20-day SMAs converge, before targeting 105.50 (static level). On the downside, static support seems to have formed at 103.70 ahead of 103.00 (psychological level, static level) and 102.35 (March 8 low), in case the 200-day SMA turns into resistance.”

US Dollar FAQs What is the US Dollar? The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away. How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar? The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback. What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar? In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar. What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar? Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.



