XRP price wipes out 12% gains after SEC said the regulator will appeal Judge Torres’ ruling

The US SEC revealed its intention to appeal the ruling in the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit, arguing that the court failed to properly apply the law.

The development has resulted in a wipeout of XRP’s recent gains, the altcoin’s price dipped 12% on Binance, since Friday.

XRP price is $0.7738 at the time of writing, nearly 17% below its peak of $0.9375 from the day of Judge Torres’ ruling, July 13.

US financial regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced that it is prepared to appeal Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling in the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit. Since the judgement on July 13, there has been speculation among XRP holders regarding the SEC’s appeal and change in the Judge’s ruling on the case.

Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton has explained that despite an appeal, there is relatively low likelihood of Judge Torres’ ruling being overturned.

XRP price declines after SEC shares plan to appeal the judgement

XRP price dropped 12% since Friday, against USDT on Binance. The altcoin wiped out its gains after news of the US SEC’s plan to appeal the ruling in the SEC vs Ripple case. The outcome of the lawsuit was out on July 13, fueling a massive rally in XRP and altcoins.

Between July 13 and 22, XRP price declined 17%. Ripple’s partial win fueled enthusiasm among XRP holders and pushed the altcoin to its local peak of $0.9375. At the time of writing, XRP price is $0.7738.

XRP/USDT one-day price chart Binance

SEC’s plan to appeal the ruling in SEC vs Ripple case

According to a recent Bloomberg report, the US SEC announced that a federal judge (Judge Analisa Torres in this case) erred in ruling against the institution in a landmark crypto case. The regulator has signaled its intention to appeal the decision.

The SEC argued that the court failed to consider the evidence presented by the regulator and failed to apply the law to the presented facts. The regulator argues that there is potential harm to investors if Ripple Labs is allowed to continue operating without registering the XRP token as a security.

