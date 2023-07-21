Ripple Europe Chief chases UK license after partial win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit

Share:

Ripple is keen on acquiring a license from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, as a crypto asset company.

The cross-border remittance firm’s Europe managing director told DL News that Ripple applied for a payment institution license in Ireland.

Partial win in the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit supports the firm's plans to expand in Europe and the UK.

Ripple, a cross-border remittance firm, is working on its expansion in Europe and the UK, after scoring a partial victory in the lawsuit brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC vs Ripple ruling solidified Ripple’s plans to treat the US as a global hub while setting foot in the UK as a crypto asset firm, seeking a license from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Ripple Europe arm recently applied for registration with the UK FCA

Ripple’s European managing director, Sendi Young told DL News, the news arm of DeFiLlama, that the firm has “very recently” applied for registration as a crypto asset firm with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The payment remittance firm applied for a license in Ireland as well.

After scoring a partial win against the US SEC, Ripple’s expansion plans took shape and the firm decided to treat US as a base for its global hub. Applying for a crypto asset firm license in the UK and a payment firm license in Ireland, Ripple has solidified its European expansion plans.

Ripple Europe MD told DL news,

We are in the process of applying for our crypto asset registration in the UK and our payments license in Ireland. These are all massive investments with a view that we are going to continue growing exponentially in this region.

Young confirmed that the firm was still increasing its headcount and hiring for more than mission-critical roles. The payment giant has increased its UK and European employees by about 75% in the last eighteen months.

