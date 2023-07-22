SEC contradicts Judge Torres' decision on XRP not being a security, seeks to appeal parts of the ruling

Share:

The US SEC has taken a stand on Judge Torres's ruling, calling the determination of XRP not being a security as being wrong.

According to the commission, such a determination invalidates the Howey test, a ten-year-old formula to distinguish between securities and commodities.

Recently SEC Chair cited disappointment in the Court's decision to deem XRP a non-security.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally taken a stand, revealing its position about the partial victory Ripple Labs and the XRP community took home when Judge Analisa Torres the token security only when sold to institutional investors. Demonstrating their contradiction with the Court's determination, the commission says, "The decision does not square with existing security laws."

Also Read: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?

SEC contradicts Judge Analisa Torres' ruling

The US SEC has challenged the Court's recent decision when the Ripple camp claimed a partial victory against the commission. Based on Judge Annalisa's ruling on July 13, XRP was a commodity provided its sale was to retail investors on exchanges. Otherwise, selling it to institutional investors made it a security.

The news comes as the commission analyzed the SEC vs. Terraform Labs/Do Kwon case after the defendants' legal representatives leveraged XRP's victory to dismiss its own case against the financial regulator. Citing Terre lawyers on the matter:

[Ripple decision] confirms the legal insufficiency of the SEC's argument that certain tokens were securities.

With reference to the petition by Terra lawyers, the SEC has expressed commitment to appeal Judge Torres' summary judgment.

#XRPCommunity #XRP In the SEC v. Terraform Labs/Do Kwon case, the SEC has filed a pleading discussing Judge Torres’s decision in SEC v. Ripple in which it states that “SEC staff is considering the various available avenues for further review and intends to recommend that the SEC… — James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) July 21, 2023

The commission's position on the matter is now clearer, days after SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he was disappointed in the ruling during the National Press Club, which marked his first appearance since Judge Torres' summary judgment.

In the latest development, the commission has revealed its position saying:

The SEC respectfully avers that Ripple conflicts with and adds baseless requirements to Howey and its progeny. Respectfully, those portions of Ripple were wrongly decided, and this Court should not follow them.

Noteworthy, the Judge in the Kwon case is Jed Rakoff.

Further, the commission cited the Howey Test, challenging that going by such a ruling would violate a ten-year-old formula used to determine whether an asset is a security or a commodity.

… [The ruling] improperly transforms [the Howey Test] into a subjective standard.

Accordingly, the SEC wants the Court to put away the part of the ruling where XRP is deemed a non-security. Notably, a lot rides on the Ripple Labs vs. SEC case as it sets precedence for many other legal battles in the regulatory realm apart from the Terraform Labs and DO Kwon case.

Also Read: XRP ruling puts cryptocurrencies in nuanced position, industry experts weigh in.

Coinbase exchange has an ongoing tussle with the regulator after it labels more than 10 cryptocurrencies on the US-based exchange's catalog as securities. Based on the allegations, the commission claimed that Coinbase operates as an unregistered security exchange. Noteworthy, this was a day after the agency filed related claims against Binance.

Ripple lawyer John E. Deaton's rebuttal to the SEC

Ripple lawyer John E. Deaton has weighed in, referencing "footnote 13" on Judge Torres' summary judgment. In his opinion, even if the appeal panned out, the SEC would have difficulty (even unable) proving the common enterprise factor between Ripple and XRP holders in the secondary market.

READ FOOTNOTE 13 PEOPLE:



“The Court holds only that a common enterprise existed between Ripple and the Institutional Buyers. The Court does not reach the question of whether the common enterprise extends to encompass "other XP holders." Defendants Garlinghouse and Larsen, the… https://t.co/uQO0q4M6sT pic.twitter.com/VwX4jyChSf — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) July 22, 2023

Invalidation of the partial win would harm Ripple price, probably just as much as it helped facilitate a 70% climb in market value, much to the dismay of XRP naysayers. Nevertheless, this is crucial in determining regulation in the cryptosphere, with the fates of many altcoins and the interests of many traders and investors lying on balance.

CRYPTO BREAKING NEWS

Holders of XRP, Solana, ADA, Shiba, Dogecoin, and Others, Be Ready! A Rise Has Never Been So Close!. After Ripple partially declared victory in the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bitcoin‘s dominance in the mark...… — Seabrooke (@Henson_eth) July 22, 2023

FXStreet team will update you on how or whether the commission's appeal will hold in Court.

Also Read: SEC vs. Ripple update: Former SEC official explains why Ripple's win could be overturned