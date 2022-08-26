XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%

XRP price reveals a triple tap setup formation that forecasts a 60% ascent to $0.561.

This bullish idea could face headwinds at the $0.397 and $0.464 hurdles.

A daily candlestick close below $0.286 will invalidate the bullish outlook for Ripple.

XRP price shows an interesting setup that forecasts a shift in trend favoring the bulls. The recent development in Ripple shows that an explosive move awaits, especially if certain conditions are met.

XRP price ready to rumble

XRP price has formed a triple tap setup over the last three and a half months, suggesting that the trend is ready to flip bullish. This development comes after an 85% crash since April 2021, with high at $1.972.

This nosedive initially stabilized around $0.331 but dug deeper and formed another base at $0.285. The recovery pushed Ripple above $0.331, but the altcoin faced immense selling pressure at $0.397, leading to an eventual revisit of the $0.331 barrier.

This price action is called a triple tap setup, similar to a triple bottom, but the second swing low is usually lower while the first and the third are collinear.

While an actual confirmation will arrive after a decisive flip of the $0.464 hurdle, investors could have taken a long position after the August 19 daily candlestick closed above $0.331. Going forward, confirmation of the reversal will occur if XRP price can flip the $0.397 resistance level into a resistance barrier.

After this, market participants can expect XRP price to retest the $0.464 hurdle, followed by $0.561.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, if XRP price manages to break below the $0.331 support level again, it will indicate weakness in the buyers’ camp. Such a scenario will warrant a secondary confirmation for bullish investors.

However, a daily candlestick close below $0.286 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish outlook for Ripple.