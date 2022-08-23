- XRP price reveals a potential recovery outlook after a sweep of the equal lows at $0.326.
- A breakout above the $0.360 hurdle could allow bulls to revisit the $0.381 resistance level.
- A daily candlestick close below the $0.326 support level will invalidate the recovery thesis for Ripple.
XRP price shows no interest to move higher or lower as it consolidates around a stable support level. Devoid of any directional bias, Ripple investors can attempt to open long positions after the liquidity present to the downside is collected.
Ripple price looks for opportunities
Ripple price crashed roughly 13% between August 18 and 22 and is currently grappling with the $0.340 hurdle. As Bitcoin price continues to consolidate in a tight range, the directional bias for the remittance token also disappears.
While some altcoins are using this opportunity to trigger a massive uptrend, XRP price has chosen to do nothing. The next best opportunity for Ripple bulls will arrive after a sweep of the equal lows formed at $0.326.
This move is likely to trigger a recovery bounces, especially if it coincides with the sweep of the $20,750 level for Bitcoin price. In such a case, market participants can expect the incoming bullish pressure to propel XRP price to the intermediate resistance level, extending from $0.357 to $0.360. A flip of this hurdle could extend the run-up to $0.381.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if Ripple price breaks down the equal lows at $0.326 and fails to recover above this support floor, it will invalidate the bullish recovery thesis. In such a case, investors can expect XRP price to revisit the $0.309 foothold, where buyers could stop absorb the selling pressure and give bulls another chance at recovery rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price to produce a buy trigger before exploding 25%
Ethereum Classic price consolidates after forming a local bottom as Bitcoin price scrambles to find support. ETC's recovery depends on BTC potential upward bounce being triggered, which would be a sweep of the $20,750 support level.
XRP price ready for liftoff, more proof that this is the last chance to buy
Ripple is making strides towards a victory in the legal battle against the SEC. John Deaton, impartial adviser to the court and representative of 72,000 XRP holders, believes Ripple is at an advantage.
Cardano price fractal forecasts a 15% upswing soon
Cardano price reveals an interesting setup that has been repeated four times in the last two months or so. The most recent occurrence was on August 23, which forecasts a quick but explosive move for ADA.
Investors’ guide on navigating Bitcoin price volatility through multiple scenarios
Bitcoin price seems to have slid back into consolidation after the recent market sell-off. This development causes uncertainty to spike, leaving investors wondering if they should start buying the dip or taper off on their investments.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.