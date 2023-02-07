XRP Price Prediction: Will Powell propel Ripple or dampen the 2023 bull rally?

- Ripple price breaks below key support level on Monday.
- XRP could be seen correcting further into the week as sentiment is switching.
- Expect to see some hope of a dovish Powell, who will be speaking later today at 17:00 GMT
Ripple (XRP) price sees traders front-running the main event for today with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell taking the stage later this evening at 17:00 GMT in Washington. Markets and traders will be on edge to hear from Powell on how he perceived the market reaction after his rate hike comments from last week. With an undeniable shift in the markets, traders will be looking for confirmation and a possible leg lower instead of the small counteractive moves on the quote boards during the European session. The Australian Central Bank (RBA) came out with a surprise hike and guidance of more hikes to come as inflation is not coming down.
Ripple price has broken support
Ripple price broke below the 200-day Simple Moving Average just below $0.4000 on Monday as the US Dollar came roaring back with over 2% gains in EUR/USD. The bond market got a knock-out punch with several sovereign bonds tanking, which meant that rates peaked higher, triggering risk-off sentiment across the board. With that overall coordinated move, cryptocurrencies could not make a fist against the bearishness and had to forfeit their attempts to hold ground, certainly as now the RBA is joining the camp of the Fed with a hawkish tilt.
On the back of the RBA news, XRP has broken below the 200-day SMA and looks to be setting sail toward $0.3710 where the 55-day SMA is nearby. The monthly pivot for February can be disregarded as it does not align with past relevance. Should more US Dollar strength come in on the back of Powell’s speech later this evening and dampen further hopes of a dovish tilt, expect pressure on $0.3710 with a break and reentering of the area that could lead to $0.3000 in the long run.
XRP/USD daily chart
If Powell can soothe the bearishness a bit by saying that they still see inflation coming down gradually, that could help markets rediscover their positive mojo. Bulls would be happy to buy into XRP just below the 200-day SMA and push price action back up with a test against $0.4228. With the multiple tops, once broken, a rally toward $0.48 looks confirmed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance suspends USD transfers, CZ says the issue is being resolved
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trade volume, has announced that USD bank transfers will be temporarily suspended. Only a small portion of the exchange’s users will be impacted by the interruption of the service.
Shiba Inu bulls watch for reaction in SHIB price as total value locked in ShibaSwap doubles
Shiba Inu ecosystem witnessed a slew of positive developments with the launch of layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium’s beta, rising total value locked in ShibaSwap and skyrocketing SHIB burn rate.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight, making it a perfect place to form a local top.
Ethereum Classic inching towards greatness?
Ethereum Cassic price is consolidating before what appears to be the next move up. Risk management should be considered moving forward, as the ETC price will likely witness an influx of volatility.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.