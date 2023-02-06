XRP price loses its 25% month-long uptrend as Ripple CTO calls buyback proposal a “scam”

- XRP price declines 3% over the last 24 hours as the altcoin fails to tag immediate support at $0.396.
- Ripple CTO David Schwartz stated the XRP buyback proposal “looks an awful lot like a scam to me”.
- Since then the altcoin has executed a technical Golden Cross pattern on the daily chart, increasing the chances of recovery.
XRP price recovery over the month of January has been rather dull in comparison to the rest of the large-cap cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and Solana. To add to this slow rally, external developments surrounding Ripple have further made it difficult for the altcoin to continue its uptrend.
Controversy over the XRP buyback proposal cannot have helped. In a recent tweet, Ripple's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, slammed the proposal, originally made by Ripple proponent Jimmy Valee of Vahil Capital, that one day XRP could replace the US Dollar as the world’s reserve currency due to a runaway global debt crisis.
Eventually, Valee estimates, XRP could be worth between $37,500 and $50,000 per token. Schwartz, in a tweet to Maverick_XRP, who asked for his thoughts on the buyback, said,
"I haven't looked at it very closely. But what I have seen looks an awful lot like a scam to me. If we've learned anything from 2012 and 2022 it's that anyone promising high returns with low risk is almost certainly going to rob you."
The buyback theory, which has been floating around since 2021, sees a future in which governments around the world start buying back XRP from retail investors at a premium as a new reserve currency to replace the US Dollar in response to a spiraling global debt crisis.
Naysayer Schwartz, however, sees the proposal as a too-good-to-be-true scam, like that of 2012, presumably referring to the Bitcoin Savings and Trust scam, and Terra-UST and FTX in 2022
XRP price rise slows down
XRP price, since the beginning of the year, has managed to rise by a little over 25% before consolidating in the last two weeks. Moving between the resistance and support levels at $0.419 and $0.395, however, the altcoin lost its uptrend support and fell 3.04% in the last 24 hours.
Bulls may not have thrown in the towel yet, though, as the cryptocurrency has made a Golden Cross pattern on the daily price chart nearly 14 days ago. This happens when the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crosses above the 200-day EMA. It suggests the cryptocurrency is set to maintain a bullish outlook for the next few weeks.
Thus if XRP price bounces off of its immediate support level at $0.395, and bulls manage to push the altcoin up by 5% to tag the resistance level at $0.419, there is a chance of recovery. Flipping that level into a support floor would allow buyers to reclaim the uptrend support and extend the rally to tag the critical resistance at $0.439.
XRP/USD 8-hour chart
Nevertheless, XRP price is equally vulnerable to falling through the immediate support level and down toward $0.371. Losing this support would bring the altcoin to critical handle at $0.349, marking a 12% decline. A daily candlestick close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis, dragging the price to the 2023 lows of $0.334.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
