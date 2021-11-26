XRP price is hovering above the $1.01 support level, anticipating a potential retest before an upswing originates.

A breakdown of this level could lead to a buy opportunity at $0.98 before Ripple rallies to $1.17.

A daily close below the $0.92 foothold will invalidate the bullish thesis.

XRP price has been on a downtrend for roughly two weeks and shows that a short-term reversal could be near. Market participants need to watch for two immediate support levels that are likely to facilitate this bullish outlook.

XRP price to pull a 180

XRP price has dropped roughly 23% since November 10 to where it currently trades - $1.04. The downswing is likely to retest the $1.01 support floor formed by the November 18 swing low. This will create a triple tap setup, suggesting that a short-term reversal in momentum is likely.

In this scenario, the XRP price could attempt to retest the 50% retracement level at $1.17. This run-up would constitute a 15% ascent from $1.01.

While this scenario makes sense, a breakdown of the $1.01 support floor will suggest that a further downswing is possible. However, this move does not invalidate the bullish thesis but provides investors with a buy opportunity at $0.98. Investors can expect a bounce off this level to propel XRP price to the same level as before at $1.17. This move would constitute a 19% climb.

XRP/USDT 4-hour chart

While things are looking up for the remittance token, a breakdown of the $0.98 support level will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. This move would also suggest a weakness in buying pressure and set the stage for further losses. In this situation, market participants can expect XRP price to drop by about 6% to $0.92.