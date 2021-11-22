- XRP price returns below the bear flag, threatening a deeper move south.
- -20% drop to $0.85 likely if bulls fail to support XRP.
- A Kumo Twist up ahead may terminate the current downtrend.
XRP price showed signs of recovery last Friday (November 19th, 2021), moving higher by as much as 6% and closing nearly 5% higher on the day. However, Sunday’s price action pushed XRP below the bear flag, threatening a continuation of lower prices.
XRP price action failed to hold above its bear flag
XRP price is in genuine danger of experiencing a fast 20% drop. A close below the $0.99 level would position XRP just below the last level of support in a high-volume node. Below $0.99, the Volume Profile becomes very thin, indicating a swift move from $0.99 to the next high-volume node at $0.93. And below $0.93, the Volume Profile only becomes thinner.
The likely support for XRP price on a daily close below $0.93 would be the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $0.84. But from a Volume Profile perspective, XRP could quickly blast through $0.84 to test the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $0.64 as there is a massive gap in the Volume Profile between $0.84 and $0.64.
However, the current downtrend may terminate soon due to an Ichimoku condition known as a Kumo Twist. Kumo Twists are simply instances where Senkou Span A crosses above or below Senkou Span B. Visually, the event changes the Cloud from red to green or green to red. What is most important about the Kumo Twist is how short-term, and long-term trends react to the date of the Kumo Twist.
When an instrument is in a clear trend or correction as it approaches the date of the Kumo Twist, there is a high probability of that trend or correction reversing. In other words, if XRP price continues to trend lower on the date of the Kumo Twist, November 24th, then XRP price is likely to find support and move higher. Therefore, the first target for bulls to establish a new uptrend would be a close above the Cloud ($1.07 or higher) on November 24th.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price squeezes, restoring SHIB uptrend towards $0.000088
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been on a downward trajectory since the end of October. Following the break below the base at $0.00004465, however, bulls quickly began picking up SHIB price and making a fade-in between the low at $0.00004465 and $0.00005000.
VeChain price might drop 20% if VET fails to hold above crucial barrier
VeChain price failed to hold above a stable support level, leading to a steep correction. This downswing is fast approaching the midpoint of the trading range and will decide the next course of action for VET.
AVAX price hits new all-time high after Deloitte adoption, flipping Dogecoin
Avalanche decentralized network’s native token AVAX exploded as it hit a new all-time high. The altcoin has flipped dog-themed meme coins to rank in the top 10 cryptos.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Steep correction looms crypto market
Bitcoin price saw a momentary upswing after its initial downswing on November 18. This quick run-up failed to gather steam, leading to rejection and a retracement. This short-term bearish outlook translated to Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.