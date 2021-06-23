- XLM price is finally catching a breath after the correction from the past few days.
- Upside is limited with a few technical resistances that can easily push price-action back down.
- Stellar can retest $0.20 and could break lower in a bull trap.
XLM price is not shooting for the stars these past few days. And technically, the Stellar story is not that bright either, with a break below $0.20 possible in the coming days.
XLM price is caught in a bull trap
On a daily chart, XLM price sees a very nice recovery from the bounce of $0.20. Before you consider going long Stellar, it is time to have a look under the hood, and that is not a very compelling story.
Although XLM price action might be recovering, it had a substantial break to the downside of the 0 Fibonacci level. Stellar does not look like the recovery will get back up there today, which makes that level a heavy resistance area to the upside.
Next to that, XLM has a very well-respected downward trendline, which has been tested five times already but could not break to the upside. The 55 DMA is also spot on with the trendline, add to the other factors and you have three reasons for resistance and a rejection of price action.
XLM/USD daily chart
XLM price can go a little bit higher, but if we do not get a daily close above the $0.27 level, this is potentially a bull trap and Stellar could dip lower towards $0.20 for the retest and break lower.
If XLM price does get a daily close above, a clear break of the trendline is a further reason to buy Stellar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
