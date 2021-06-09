- XLM price forms a bullish hammer candlestick pattern on the daily chart.
- Stellar rests below the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA).
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March 2020-May 2021 rally providing support during this pullback.
XLM price struck support at the 61.8% retracement level yesterday before rebounding to close positive on a day that initially looked bearish for the cryptocurrency complex. Until Stellar can close above yesterday’s bullish hammer candlestick pattern, the outlook is neutral.
XLM price quietly drifts lower after channel rejection
The May 19 and 23 XLM price plunges dismantled the 50-day SMA, the channel’s lower trend line support, thereby evacuating the weak holders and prominent pockets of anxiety. The digital asset’s response to the remarkable declines was an almost 80% rally from the May 19 low to the May 20 high and a 70% rebound from the May 23 low to the May 26 high.
From May 20 until May 30, XLM price structured a symmetrical triangle that briefly resolved to the upside on May 31 before striking the channel’s lower trend line resistance and slipping in a tight consolidation for two days. Since June 4, Stellar has declined around 25%, but the drop is not characterized by a stampede to the exits. Volume has remained emphatically low, nowhere near the 50-day average.
Yesterday’s rebound and close with a hammer candlestick materialized from the 61.8% retracement of the 2020-2021 advance at $0.320 and slightly above the May 19 low at $0.300.
A daily close above yesterday’s high of $0.356 will trigger the hammer candlestick and free XLM price to immediately test the 200-day SMA at $0.375. If Stellar closes above the June 7 high at $0.392, investors could incrementally add to their original pilot position from the hammer trigger.
XLM price will not commence a far-reaching rally until it liquidates the channel’s lower trend line, currently at $0.462 and the 50-day SMA at $0.497. A Stellar rally to the channel’s lower trend line would constitute a 30% from yesterday’s hammer high.
Stellar Fibonacci levels at $0.536 and $0.597 may temporarily diminish the strength of the rally.
XLM/USD daily chart
If XLM price fails to trigger the hammer high, Stellar may decline to the May 23 low at $0.274. However, the inherent support composed by the May 19 low, May 23 low and the 61.8% retracement offers conclusive support for any further Stellar weakness.
Of course, a new tidal wave of sustained selling could strike the cryptocurrency market, which may jeopardize the support and leave XLM price exposed to a test of the 2020 rising trend line at $0.186, equalling a 45% drop from the current price.
Stellar rests at a short-term pivotal price level. Still, with a formidable support layer just below, XLM price is well-positioned to withstand any further residual selling that may emerge moving forward, creating a solid opportunity if the token does close above $0.356.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off
Bitcoin price saw a brief setback after failing to slice through a local swing high. Due to the tight-knit crypto markets, Ethereum and Ripple followed suit. However, this weakness in buyers appears to have been a temporary pause as markets look ready to rally.
Shiba Inu looks primed for reversal
SHIB price has been on a descending trend for more than a week as it shed almost half of its gains. This downswing saw a reversal as it tagged a range low and is hinting at a move toward equilibrium.
Dogecoin primed for 25% impulse move
Dogecoin price has been on a slow descent since June 2 that took it below the mid-way point of a small range, indicating increased sellers. DOGE bulls' intention of reverting to the mean is apparent as it trades above a demand barrier.
Chainlink introduces Keepers to decentralize smart contract functions as LINK price prepares comeback
Chainlink has taken a new step forward to improve smart contracts and its features via the newly launched Keepers. Although the product is still in beta, it will help developers with decentralized DevOps capabilities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.