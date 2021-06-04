- XLM price emergence from a symmetrical triangle is quickly extinguished by channel resistance.
- Consecutive inside bars on the 12-hour chart generates price expansion to the downside.
- Smoothed social volume metric sits at the lowest level since January.
XLM price has been trending higher, but the rejection at the channel’s lower trend line has put Stellar on the cusp of another leg lower. If the current support cannot hold, the digital asset will be unprotected from potentially revisiting the May lows.
XLM price loses opportunity to commence a meaningful uptrend
On May 19, XLM price sliced through the 50-day SMA, the channel’s lower trend line and the 200-day SMA, removing the weakest of holders and most prominent pockets of anxiety. The response was a 50% rebound for Stellar and a close above the channel’s lower trend line.
The moment of relief proved short-lived as XLM price plummeted below the May 19 low, evacuating the investors that bought the dip and effectively preparing Stellar to begin defining an actionable bottom.
From May 20 until May 30, XLM price formed a symmetrical triangle that resolved to the upside on May 31 and was followed by a bullish engulfing bar. However, the breakout could not survive the ascending channel’s lower trend line and evolved into a tight consolidation for two days, highlighted by consecutive inside bars on the 12-hour chart.
Today, XLM price resolved the price contraction with price expansion to the downside that carried Stellar down to the 200-day SMA at $0.368. The cryptocurrency has rebounded slightly but still shows an 8% loss at the time of writing.
Despite the bearish developments, XLM price breakout remains live with a measured move target of $0.591, representing a 47% gain from the original trigger price of $0.403. A resumption of the ascent will obviously meet aggressive resistance at the channel’s lower trend line now at $0.453. The next resistance is the intersection of the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at $0.474 with the 200 twelve-hour SMA at $0.478.
Further resistance emerges at the 50 twelve-hour SMA at 0.499, followed by the 50% retracement at $0.536. If successful, Stellar may reach the measured move target of $0.591, which comes very close to the 61.8% retracement level at $0.597.
XLM/USD 12-hour chart
Since XLM price did not emerge from the triangle until it was close to the apex, it lowers the probability that the breakout will yield a notable gain moving forward. In light of that development combined with the suffocating resistance, Stellar could quickly reverse to the downside if crypto sentiment deteriorates.
Substantial support is at the May 29 low at $0.343. A failure to hold the price level leaves XLM price vulnerable to a test of the May 19 low at $0.300 and potentially the May 19 low at $0.274, yielding a 35% decline from the current price.
Sentiment should always be considered a secondary indicator. Still, it is relevant to note that the Santiment social volume metric, on a smooth basis, is positioned at the same level that preceded the sharp rally to begin 2021 and the late January spike.
As a timing tool, it seems to have nominal value. Still, in the broader scheme, it does exhibit that the rebound off the May 23 low has not captured the attention of 1000+ crypto social media channels, Telegram groups, crypto subreddits, discord groups or private traders chats. To be blunt, Stellar is not a the forefront of retail investor interest, suggesting that the rally still lacks the energy to best the areas of resistance discussed above.
XLM Social Volume - Santiment
Stellar remains in an uptrend as long as XLM price remains above the May 29 low at $0.343. Nevertheless, the weight of the charts is exposing problems with a bullish outlook. Investors should remain attentive to key price levels, use daily closes to confirm price action and direction, and be alert to the approaching death cross on the 12-hour chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano bleeds 12% but shows signs of recovery
Cardano price followed the broader cryptocurrency market as it tumbled after Elon Musk’s tweet on Friday. However, ADA seems to have found a support barrier and shows signs of reversal.
Bitcoin recovery foiled as Elon Musk resurfaces, adoption continues
Bitcoin price is currently witnessing massive selling pressure, likely from retail buyers, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued another market-convulsing tweet. Although vague, retail has already started offloading its holdings. While this is bearish in the short-term scenario, several on-chain metrics suggest the opposite.
Etheruem hangs by a thread as on-chain metrics hint at bearish onslaught
Ethereum price rally is currently facing a blockade that could make or break its advance. While the technicals indicate that an upswing is plausible, on-chain metrics paint a rather somber picture for ETH.
Ripple recovery halts as crypto markets tumble
XRP price dropped sharply as it pierced the immediate demand zone. While the uptrend seems to be in jeopardy, it can be revived if Ripple manages to close above the said support area.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.