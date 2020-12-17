Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin takes off eyeing $25,000, crypto bull run to the moon

- Bitcoin eyes new all-time highs toward $25,000 after slicing through the hurdle at $20,000.
- Ethereum is poised to spike to $800 following a breakout above an ascending triangle pattern.
- Ripple's recovery stalls at the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart, hinting at declines to $0.5.
The cryptocurrency market is extremely bullish at the time of writing, especially for Bitcoin. The flagship cryptocurrency is up 16% in the last 24 hours after hitting new all-time highs.
Altcoins have not been left behind this time, with Ethereum trading a new annual high at $655. On the other hand, Ripple avoided the potential losses eyeing $3.5 earlier this week to post over 22% in gains.
The bullish outlook seems to have been experienced by most digital assets as reported for Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. As Bitcoin hunts for new all-time highs, experts and key industry figures are once again going ballistic with predictions. For instance, Coinfund's Seth Ginns said on Thursday that Bitcoin would hit $1 million by 2022.
Bitcoin searches for new all-time highs
Bitcoin entered a price discovery phase on breaking above the psychological barrier at $20,000. Since there is no known resistance ahead, speculation and the fear of missing out (FOMO) are likely to drive BTC to incredible highs.
For now, closing the day above $23,000 will confirm that the uptrend still has the momentum to hit higher price levels. Expected to confirm the uptrend is the incoming golden cross when the 50 Simple Moving Average crosses above the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart. The golden cross pattern is a bullish signal and helps to confirm that the uptrend will hold.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Bitcoin's uptrend will be thrown out the window, perhaps due to overbought conditions as the Relative Strength Index spikes towards the maximum level. A correction from the current price level may seek support above $20,000, but the key resistance lies at $19,000, as shown by the 50 SMA.
Ethereum breakout eyes new yearly highs at $800
The largest altcoin finally broke above the x-axis of an ascending triangle pattern. Such a bullish formation has a price target on the upside.
This target is determined by measuring the distance between the two highest points of the triangle and adding it to the breakout point. For instance, Ether is likely to rally a new yearly high at $800 if the triangle trend is sustained.
Meanwhile, closing the day above $650 will serve as a bullish signal that demand behind ETH is still intact. On the upside, price action above $700 will validate the rest of the journey to $800.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
It is worth noting that Ethereum will abandon the bullish momentum if overbought conditions finally overwhelm the market buyers. Realize that the RSI has slowed down the region's uptrend and could soon embark on a retreat. The triangle's hypotenuse will function as crucial support, probably to prevent the price from falling to $600.
Ripple stalls short of $0.6
The cross-border cryptocurrency rebounded from the double-bottom pattern, as discussed on Wednesday. The move saw the token rise above $0.5 and even extend the price action towards $0.6.
Resistance seems to have been presented by the 100 SMA, limiting further price movement to the upside. Currently, XRP is trading at $0.54 while seeking support above the 50 SMA. The RSI validates the strengthening bearish grip as it dives toward the midline. If the 50 SMA support fails to hold, Ripple could plunge to refresh support at $0.5.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
The bearish outlook will be thrown out the window if XRP closes the day above the 100 SMA. Moreover, trading above $0.6 may renew the uptrend towards the coveted $1. Former hurdles at $0.65 and $0.82 may delay the recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin goes all ballistic breaks the $22,000 psychological barrier
Bitcoin seems to have launched itself to the moon after it surged above $20,000 for the first time in history. The flagship cryptocurrency has not slowed down the rally amid the price discovery movement.
XRP fades biggest rally in three weeks as bulls battle 21-day SMA
XRP/USD picks up the bids near 0.5660 during early Thursday. In doing so, the pair cheers its upside break of a key resistance while attacking the 21-day SMA to extend the rise. 50-day SMA adds ...
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT is getting ready to dump as technical levels flash red
Polkadot pulled the uptrend a bit higher on Bitcoin's rally to new all-time highs near $22,000. The token almost recovered to the peak formed early December at $5.6. However, the price hit a barrier ...
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC on the cusp of an impending correction eyeing $85
Litecoin has since December 11 sustained an uptrend above an ascending trendline as observed on the 4-hour chart. The recent spike above $90 occurred in tandem with Bitcoin’s spike to new all-time highs above $22,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.