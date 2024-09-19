- Worldcoin announced the premiere of a new face authentication feature for World ID.
- Face authentication features will help boost privacy for World ID users in select locations.
- WLD is up nearly 12% following the announcement.
Worldcoin announced on Thursday the integration of a face authentication feature for World ID users, enabling a 1:1 face comparison for ID verification. Following the announcement, WLD soared nearly 12%, continuing its impressive rise despite previous criticisms.
WLD rallies as Worldcoin announces facial authentication software
The Worldcoin Foundation has announced a new security-enhancing technology for World ID users in the form of face authentication. This new authentication feature ensures that only verified users can perform actions.
Worldcoin's face authentication works by comparing a selfie of the user taken on a phone and matching it with images captured using its ID orb during verification.
The process promotes a 1:1 facial comparison, ensuring that only the verified person can perform transactions and sign in.
The Worldcoin Foundation stated that this new layer of security will store photos and orb images on the phone for easy user access.
Following the announcement, WLD continued its upward trend, rising nearly 12% in the past 24 hours. Its fortune is seeing a turnaround, with monthly gains stretching over 4% at the time of writing.
WLD began rallying following a previous announcement on Friday, which stated the completion of a cross-platform bridge to launch the World ID solution on the Solana network. With the bridge, Solana developers can begin integrating World ID into Solana-based apps and protocols.
Despite the rise, investors may still need to exercise caution as Worldcoin has been subject to scrutiny regarding its token unlock schedule. Worldcoin experienced a decline in July following a two-year change to its token lockup period. Approximately 2 million WLD tokens are being unlocked daily until July 2028, after which 80% of its tokens will have been released into circulation.
Such a heavy locked supply could cause price declines as it gradually enters the market.
